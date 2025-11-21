Is Chris Chan still alive? Viral passed away death tweet claim debunked

Viral tweet about cartoonist Chris Chan's death is debunked. (Image via X/@CPU_CWCSonichu)

A viral tweet from November 20 claimed webcomic creator Chris Chan passed away. Worded by @user823493247 on X, the post gained over 760K views.

Another user @YeuronDraws quoted the post and shared a screenshot of a news headline by ElCap Reports stating, "In Memory of Chris Chan, 19 November 2025". The apparent date of publishing was shown as November 19, 2025.

According to the article preview, Chris died after falling from the North Face of Eichorn Peak in Yosemite National Park in California. She was reportedly unroped.

Regardless, people in the comments were not convinced that Chris died from rock-climbing. One person noted Chan was not the artist's original last name as Chris was born Christopher Weston Chandler. She later changed her name to Christine after coming out as transgender. Chris Chan is the moniker she assumed for her graphic novels.

Moreover, after several people pointed out that the image of the supposed death report was edited, user @YeuronDraws, who shared the image confimed in the comments:

"I used the built in photo editor on my phone lol"

Another commenter highlighted the date of publishing on the image was altered and changed to November 19, 2025.

A quick Google search led to the original ElCap Reports article dated July 9, 2010. The blog article was submitted by an individual named Tom Evans, who penned a tribute for their friend, Chris Chan, who was a seasoned rock climber.

Her death was further reported by SFGATE on July 15, 2010. Christina Chan, the rock climber was a graduate student at the Stanford University when she fell from a 300 feet height to her death while climbing down the Eichorn Pinnacle in Tuolumne Meadows at the Yosemite National Park unroped. She was 31 at the time of her passing.

A spokesperson for the park told the outlet Christina was accompanied by some of her friends when she slipped while descending the peak.

Therefore, the viral image of the headline hinting at cartoonist Chris Chan's death is false. There is no credible report about the passing of the Sonichu artist, who currently 43.

Furthermore, Christine Weston Chandler has been active on X (formerly Twitter) on November 21, hence, debunking the death claim.

A brief look into Chris Chan and controversies

Chris Chan, the cartoonist, is known for her creation of the Sonichu comic universe. She has previously gone viral for her eccentric online personality and her legal troubles.

According to Business Insider, born in Virginia, Chris was diagnosed with autism when she was around five or six. She first created Sonichu in 2000 as part of a school assignment for her Computer Graphics class.

Chris was also reckoned among some for his outlandish behavior. During his days at the Piedmont Virginia Community College in 2003, Chris spent days holding up a sign that read, "Seeking an 18-21-Year Old Single Female Companion". She used it to look for potential love interests and approached women to ask them on a date. The Dean at the college eventually banned him from carrying that sign around campus.

CHRIS CHAN SPOTTED MAKING OUT WITH A WOMAN!‼️



She was recently arrested after she allegedly had an incestious relationship with her mother. pic.twitter.com/KeQH8tUEZ1 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 21, 2023

Chris later kept showing up at the Charlottesville Fashion Square mall with a similar sign the following year, ultimately earning a ban from the premise.

Chris Chan then began posting his Sonichu comic strips online, leading it to gain attention in 2007. However, her creation was mostly perceived by netizens as content for trolling. More so, because how Christine often comes up with claims of being in relationships with imaginary characters from her comic series.

The comic creator lost her father, Robert, in 2011. In July 2021, words got out that Chris had an inappropriate relationship with his mother, Barbara. She was later arrested on incest charges in August 2021 and was released from jail in March 2023.