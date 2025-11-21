Twitch set to join platforms under Australia's proposed youth social media ban (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Australia's pushing forward with new rules tied to age and social media and Twitch just got added to the banned list. Back in September 2024, PM Anthony Albanese introduced the idea of forced age checks, saying it'd help protect kids online.

Almost 12 months on, things are wrapping up, with the full launch set for late this year. From December 10, 2025, sites like Instagram, YouTube, along with Twitch must cut off anyone under 16 across the whole country.

Australia adds Twitch to minors' social media ban

Australia has made a firm move to extend its policies governing access to social media by minors, with Twitch officially joining the list of sites that will soon become banned to minors. After months of speculation, authorities ruled that Twitch's livestreaming and interactive features classify it as a social networking site, not just a gaming platform.

In the new regulations, Twitch will prevent the creation of accounts of underage users as of December 10, and the old accounts of the minors are likely to be deleted in the not-too-distant future in order to be in compliance with the regulations. This relocates Twitch to the ranks of other large websites like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, X, Snapchat, and Threads, which now must employ stronger age verification controls to safeguard younger audiences, as reported by Dexerto.

The Australian government has stressed that any site that does not take reasonable measures to eliminate underage users may pay a fine of up to 50 million dollars, which indicates a very strong approach to protecting the digital safety of children.

Adding Twitch is a major step. Regulators are still reviewing other platforms, and more may be added in the coming weeks. Authorities are assessing where minors interact online. This move is part of a wider attempt to hold technological corporations responsible when it comes to protecting children, as well as retying the knots of what exactly is considered social media in an increasingly interactive online landscape.

