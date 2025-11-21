“Hypocrisy on full display”: Internet calls out TikToker Megan Farina over slamming Trump over “Piggy” remark after celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan. Trump is traveling to South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TikToker Megan Farina has continued to face online backlash, primarily from MAGA supporters, over her viral video mocking Charlie Kirk’s death.

The content creator, who has over 676,300 followers on TikTok, called out netizens for their hateful comments in a recent video. Farina lashed out:

“I’m beyond f***ng done with MAGA in my comments, calling me evil, calling me a bad person, making fun of my appearance, doing whatever the f*** you want. I’m f***ing done.”

Farina mentioned her previous video, in which she slammed Trump after he apparently called a Bloomberg reporter “Piggy.” She said:

“Yesterday, I made a video explaining how you still support this man after he literally called a woman on Live TV, ‘piggy,’ okay? You guys were saying, ‘Her name’s Peggy, that’s why?’ Her name’s f***ing Catherine, okay?”

Megan Farina continued her rant, lambasting the MAGA supporters while criticizing President Trump’s recent Truth Social posts. The TikToker referenced POTUS’s remarks about an infomercial from six Democrats. The president had labeled it as “seditious behavior,” claiming that it is “punishable by death.”

While Megan Farina defended herself on TikTok, calling out Trump, her comments seemingly drew more criticism on X. @CollinRugg, a conservative internet personality, shared the TikToker’s clip and criticized her over a past video dancing and celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death.

Woman who celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk has a screaming meltdown over Trump calling a reporter ‘Piggy’ and his comments about Dem politicians calling for military members to defy orders.



“I'm done. I'm so done. Like, I am beyond done.”



Just hours after Charlie Kirk was… pic.twitter.com/oZ9bK7jYl8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 21, 2025

Others shared the same opinion, slamming Farina. A user, @JunoCrypto3, wrote:

“Celebrated death, now cries over words? Hypocrisy on full display.”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the TikToker’s recent criticism of POTUS.

Internet users slam Megan Farina after she attacks Trump in another TikTok video

Megan Farina went viral in September for creating a video in response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The TikToker was seen dancing and celebrating, while claiming to send her “thoughts and prayers.” The clip garnered immense hatred for her and her close ones, with her boyfriend’s business being targeted by online users with poor ratings, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

Her recent comments on Trump also didn’t sit well with a section of netizens, predominantly the MAGA base. After @CollinRugg posted Megan Farina’s recent TikTok clip on X, here’s how the users reacted:

“You don’t get to cheer someone’s de*th on Monday and clutch pearls over name-calling on Tuesday,” a user wrote.

“Two things can be true: you can disagree with Trump and also acknowledge celebrating someone’s death is wild behavior,” another user suggested.

“Imagine celebrating a man being assassinated then getting mad over a word 🤯,” one user posted.

“Funny how she was celebrating death yesterday butclaiming emotional distress today,” another one said.

While the majority of attacks focused on Farina’s objections to Trump’s “Piggy” remarks, the TikToker had also called out the president and MAGA supporters over recent Truth Social posts. Megan said in her video:

“Stop right now. I know you guys are dumb, but I really hope you’re not that f***ing dumb. But after what I saw this morning, you guys come on my comments one more f***ing time and call me evil, I’m so f***ing… F***ING done.”

She called out the Trump supporters:

“Do you know what your president did this morning and you still support. There were six Democrats who made a f***ing infomercial to remind the military to follow their oath. Do you what your president called for? Their f***ing death! For them to be hung.”

Megan Farina compared the backlash she faced with the pushback against Trump’s recent comments:

“You think making a f***ing sing and dancing video of thoughts and prayers wasn’t okay. I deserve for my family to be attacked. But you’re okay with the sitting president…. The sitting President of the United States calling for the hanging of sitting Congress members. You sick f***ing individuals get the f*** out of my comments.”

SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!



(TS: 20 Nov 10:21 ET)‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍ — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 20, 2025

Trump had reacted to a Washington Examiner story about six Democratic veterans and Congress members. The news report referenced a clip shared by Senator Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) on X. In the video, she and other Democratic veterans urged the “members of the Military and the Intelligence Community” to refuse to follow illegal orders and “stand up for our laws and our Constitution.” Reacting to the remarks from the sitting Congress members, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post:

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

In another post, he labeled their comments as “dangerous” and wrote:

“Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

Trump stated in a third Truth Social post that the video by six Democrats was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Later, during a press briefing at the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt replied with a "No" when asked whether POTUS wants to execute the Congress members. According to NBC News, she asserted that the video "perhaps is punishable by law."