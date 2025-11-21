“They been doing this for years”: Internet reacts as Pho Love restaurant closed after viral video shows employees throwing frozen ribs on the ground

The viral video shows the person throwing the frozen food multiple times on the ground (Representative image via Getty)

Popular restaurant Pho Love has recently faced a temporary shutdown after a video went viral, expressing concern over sanitation problems. Apart from that, the insect and rodent issues were mentioned as the other reasons behind closing down the place while the County Health Inspectors came for questioning.

NBC Bay Area stated that the video was allegedly recorded by an employee of Pho Love. It was taken from the roof of a building, where an individual was spotted throwing frozen ribs on the ground.

The person continued dropping it a few more times. The ribs fell in different places outside a white paper, which was seemingly supposed to keep them clean. A particular portion of the ribs also came out at one point, and the person kept it inside a box. He even started cleaning the piece by wearing gloves on his hands.

Trash was spotted surrounding the entire place where the person appeared with the ribs. The employee, identified as Felicia Floresca, addressed the video by saying:

“It was, it was very disturbing. And they call it love. You call it Pho Love. I said no.”

Netizens have now started reacting to the video on social media. One of the users alleged that the person in the clip was the restaurant owner and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“That’s the owner and they been doing this for years.”

The responses continued on a Reddit thread, with an individual praising the action taken against the restaurant. Another person questioned why the staff members did not question the man about the way he was handling the meat piece.

One of the responses featured the user asking the other agencies to take action against such incidents in a similar way. A user referred to the person in the video, saying that they should not risk anyone’s health by being in the restaurant business.

Authorities open up on the circumstances leading to the closure of Pho Love

NBC Bay Area stated that the restaurant had previously undergone health inspections, where it managed to record good scores. One of the inspections happened around two months ago.

Dr. Marilyn C. Underwood, the director of Environmental Health, confirmed the shutdown of Pho Love. Underwood said that the owner needs to change its food handling process, alongside correcting everything that they have violated. The organization requested everyone to share anything that might be risky for anyone’s health.

The restaurant owner, whose identity remains unknown, reacted to the latest incident by saying that the person appearing in the video will be held responsible. During a conversation with NBC Bay Area, the Santa Clara County Environmental Health Department spoke to the owner and checked the “staff training” and how they handle the food.

“While addressing the violation related to the rib incident, inspectors found major violations, including a cockroach infestation and a lack of ability to properly sanitize utensils and equipment. The facility was also cited for failing to follow proper food safety knowledge regarding the handling of the frozen rib incident”, the statement continued.

Although the closure of Pho Love is temporary, the owner has not revealed anything about when the restaurant will reopen.