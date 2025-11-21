Who is Nawat Itsaragrisil? All about the Miss Universe director who berated Mexico's Fátima Bosch, ousting her from event before she won the pageant

Fátima Bosch and Nawat Itsaragrisil had a heated confrontation earlier this month, (Photo via @fatimaboschfdz and @nawat.tv)

Miss Universe director Nawat Itsaragrisil has recently made the headlines after saying some harsh words to Mexico's Fátima Bosch during a Miss Universe pre-sash ceremony in Thailand. Itsaragrisil even called the 25-year-old contestant "dumb" before ousting her from the event. Bosch reacted to the incident and later spoke about it during an interview.

Her statements during the interview were translated from Spanish and posted on Instagram. According to Bosch,

"I just want to let my country know I'm not afraid to make my voice heard. It's here stronger than ever. I have a purpose. I have things to say."

The 25-year-old additionally stated,

"I’m not a doll to be made up, styled, and have my clothes changed. I came here to be a voice for all the women and all the girls who fight for causes and to tell my country that I'm completely committed to that."

According to reports by USA Today, Nawat Itsaragrisil is not just the president of Miss Grand International but also the "vice president for Asia and Oceania within the Miss Universe Organization." Apart from being linked to the pageants, Itsaragrisil is reportedly a businessman as well.

Days after this incident happened, Fátima Bosch bagged the Miss Universe 2025 crown on Friday, November 21.

Fátima Bosch has won the title of Miss Universe 2025 after the interaction with Nawat Itsaragrisil earlier this month

As mentioned before, Mexico's Fátima Bosch faced public humiliation by Nawar Itsaragrisil earlier this month. Itsaragrisil did not just yell at Bosch; he also called her "dumb." However, Bosch has ended up bagging the Miss Universe 2025 crown. On November 4, a meeting took place between Itsaragrisil and the participants.

Itsaragrisil, who was reportedly hosting the competition in Bangkok, accused Bosch of not participating in a promotional event for the pageant. The heated confrontation was reportedly captured on the Miss Universe Thailand Facebook livestream. Itsaragrisil allegedly said, "If you listen to your director, you're a dumbhead."

He, however, claimed that he used the word "damage." Videos of the heated exchange began going viral on social media. Fátima and many other contestants were seen walking out when Itsaragrisil called for security to oust Miss Mexico. Raul Rocha, president of Miss Universe, reacted to the heated confrontation and condemned Itsaragrisil's behavior.

On November 4, Rocha shared a video on Instagram, in which he called Itsaragrisil's behavior "serious abuse." He added,

"I have restricted Nawat's participation in the events that are part of the 74th Miss Universe competition, limiting it as much as possible or eliminating it entirely."

According to Business Insider, Itsaragrisil was reportedly photographed at several events even after that. He reportedly even shared a photo on Instagram in which he was captured with Raul Rocha.

After all the controversy, Fátima Bosch has become the 74th Miss Universe upon defeating more than 100 competitors. The internet is filled with comments and tweets congratulating the 25-year-old for the iconic victory.

Miss Thailand, Praveenar Singh, became the first runner-up in the competition. Meanwhile, the second runner-up position was earned by Miss Venezuela, Stephany Abasali.