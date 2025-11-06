Who is Nawat Itsaragrisil? Miss Universe executive apologizes to Miss Mexico amid viral scandal

Nawat Itsaragrisil (Image via Instagram/@nawat.tv)

Miss Universe executive Nawat Itsaragrisil issued a public apology after a heated exchange between him and Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, was captured on a livestream.

For context, on Tuesday, November 4, multiple Miss Universe contestants walked out of a pre-pageant event when pageant executive Nawat told them that they were expected to "promote the host country," before specifically calling out Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch and accusing her of not taking part in a photo shoot to promote the pageant and its 2025 host country, Thailand.

As Bosch stood up to explain her side, Nawat repeatedly asked her to confirm whether she was willing to post about Thailand. He then called her a "dummy", claiming she was acting in the interests of her country's pageant director.

When Bosch tried to explain her side again, Nawat interrupted, saying he hadn't given her the "opportunity to talk."

"I still talking. I still talking. Listen, I still keep talking to everybody. Why you stand up to talk to me?" said Nawat.

In response, Miss Mexico stood up, intending to leave the auditorium, prompting Nawat to question her actions.

"Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman. As women, you need to show respect for us. I’m here representing a country, and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization," she said.

When Bosch began to exit, several other contestants followed, causing Nawat to call the security.

"If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down," he added.

Following the incident, Nawat issued a public apology.

"If anyone [was] feeling not good, if anyone [was] not comfortable. If anyone [was affected], I do apologize for everyone," he said.

According to his Instagram bio, Nawat is the president of the Miss Grand International Organisation (MGI) and vice president of Miss Universe (Asiana) Contact.

Before joining Miss Thailand World in 2007 as a director and executive producer, he rose to fame hosting multiple travel documentaries and, in 2025, took on leadership roles for Miss Universe Thailand and the Miss Universe pageant.

"Your director is not respectful": Fátima Bosch's reaction to Nawat Itsaragrisil's remarks

Walking out of the auditorium after she clashed with Nawat Itsaragrisil, Fátima Bosch told the media that he is "not respectful."

"Your director is not respectful. He called me dumb. I think that's not fair because I am here. I do everything okay. I don't mess with anyone. I just try to be kind. I think that the world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice," she said.

Later that day, after the altercation between Nawat and Bosh, the Miss Universe organization issued a statement on social media, claiming to be "upholding the highest standards of respect, safety, and integrity for all participants, staff, and stakeholders."

"A high-level delegation, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mario Búcaro, is traveling to Thailand to strengthen collaboration with the host country, [the Miss Grand International Organization (MGI)], and relevant authorities. This mission aims to coordinate efforts, ensure a secure and professional environment for all delegates, and reaffirm MUO's commitment to transparency, respect, and unity," they added.

