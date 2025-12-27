“You guys don’t care”: Adin Ross defends FaZe Banks for saying ‘N-word’ to PlaqueBoyMax amid ongoing controversy

Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Streamer Adin Ross recently addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding FaZe Banks and his use of the N-word toward fellow streamer PlaqueBoyMax. Ross defended Banks, suggesting that the situation has been misrepresented and may serve as a scapegoat in a broader context.

During a live discussion about the incident, Ross explained:



“Okay, so here's what I think. I think this is a scapegoat, a hundred percent. I know like this chat's freaking out and these communities might hate me, but this is 100% a scapegoat.”



Ross highlighted inconsistencies in how such incidents are addressed within the online streaming community.



“If they did give a fuck, they'd make it more clear and they would check everybody who's white that says the n-word. Bro, Ron and Lacey, they admit to saying it all the time. You guys don't care,” he stated. He added that the context matters, saying, “Listen, I know if it's the hard-R, that's way different. That's way different, but I highly doubt it was, and if it was, I'm pretty sure he would have said it.”



The streamer emphasized the need for consistency in addressing the use of racial slurs.



“There's this thing that really gets me upset. It's like, we need to be consistent, right? Either you're okay with everybody saying it or not everyone saying it,” Ross said.





Adin Ross defends Banks calling Plaqueboymax the n-word 😳







“This is 100% a scapegoat.. they don’t actually give af.. Ron and Lacy admit to saying it all the time and you guys don’t care.. we need to be consistent.” pic.twitter.com/zjyP7Ovh5s

— TopClips (@TopClips__) December 27, 2025

Adin Ross shares perspective on FaZe Banks controversy and community reactions

Adin Ross also shared his personal experience with the word in music, noting:



“Now, I told you guys how I said the word. I've used it in rap songs and whatever. I don't obviously say it on stream, but that's how I feel.”



He suggested that FaZe Banks’ departure from the team may be unrelated to this incident.



“Mac's probably most likely left-faced for another reason. I don't think this is the specific reason, in my opinion here,” Ross commented.



Closing his statement, Ross reiterated his view of the controversy,



“Like, I know you guys, a lot of people might hate me for this shit, but I just don't, it's just an escape goat, bro. I think we could all agree. Because if, that's just how I feel.”



The comments come amid heightened scrutiny of online content creators and the responsibilities they hold regarding language use during streams. As the discussion unfolds, fans and followers continue to debate the fairness and consistency of community responses to incidents like these.