Type keyword(s) to search

News

Will Chick-Fil-A be open on New Year’s Day? Restaurants timings, dates and more explored

Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year’s Day 2026 with reduced hours, while many restaurant chains operate and major retailers remain closed.
posted by Gomala Devi
Saturday 12/27/2025 at 2:53AM EST
  • NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 9: People eat at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Penn Station on August 9, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 9: People eat at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Penn Station on August 9, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

    Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year's Day 2026. The schedule might be shortened and changed depending on the location. Customers can use the Chick-fil-A restaurant locator to check the schedule of their local store. After the holiday season, restaurants will resume their regular schedule, although with Sunday closures remaining in effect.

    During the holiday season, Chick-fil-A will continue to offer catering services before and after Christmas Day. The catering can be serviced with a variety of entrees, sides, desserts and drinks, and it will be determined by the location. Premier booking is advisable, as there is a chance of increased holiday demand.

    For diners looking to dine out on January 1, a wide range of options will be available among national restaurant chains. However, some may have adjusted their schedules depending on location.

    Restaurants Open on New Year’s Day 2026

    The following restaurants are expected to welcome customers on January 1, with hours varying by location:

    • Applebee’s

    • Arby’s

    • Benihana (most locations with a modified schedule)

    • Brio Italian Grille (late schedule)

    • Buffalo Wild Wings (location dependent)

    • Boston Market

    • Caribou Coffee

    • Denny’s

    • Domino’s Pizza (based on location)

    • Dunkin’ Donuts

    • Golden Corral (most locations)

    • Hooters

    • IHOP (hours impacted by location)

    • McDonald’s (varied hours)

    • Olive Garden

    • Outback Steakhouse

    • Peet’s Coffee

    • Red Lobster

    • Smith & Wollensky

    • Starbucks

    • STK Steakhouse

    • Texas de Brazil

    • Waffle House

    • Wendy’s

    • White Castle

    Stores Closed on New Year’s Day 2026

    While many restaurants remain open, several major retailers and warehouse clubs will be closed on January 1 and are expected to reopen on January 2:

    • Aldi

    • Costco Wholesale

    • FedEx

    • IKEA

    • Rite Aid

    • Sam’s Club

    • Trader Joe’s

    • UPS

    TOPICS: Chick-Fil-A


More Chick-Fil-A on Primetimer: