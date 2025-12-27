Will Chick-Fil-A be open on New Year’s Day? Restaurants timings, dates and more explored

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 9: People eat at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Penn Station on August 9, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year's Day 2026. The schedule might be shortened and changed depending on the location. Customers can use the Chick-fil-A restaurant locator to check the schedule of their local store. After the holiday season, restaurants will resume their regular schedule, although with Sunday closures remaining in effect.

During the holiday season, Chick-fil-A will continue to offer catering services before and after Christmas Day. The catering can be serviced with a variety of entrees, sides, desserts and drinks, and it will be determined by the location. Premier booking is advisable, as there is a chance of increased holiday demand.

For diners looking to dine out on January 1, a wide range of options will be available among national restaurant chains. However, some may have adjusted their schedules depending on location.

Restaurants Open on New Year’s Day 2026

The following restaurants are expected to welcome customers on January 1, with hours varying by location:

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Benihana (most locations with a modified schedule)

Brio Italian Grille (late schedule)

Buffalo Wild Wings (location dependent)

Boston Market

Caribou Coffee

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza (based on location)

Dunkin’ Donuts

Golden Corral (most locations)

Hooters

IHOP (hours impacted by location)

McDonald’s (varied hours)

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Peet’s Coffee

Red Lobster

Smith & Wollensky

Starbucks

STK Steakhouse

Texas de Brazil

Waffle House

Wendy’s

White Castle

Stores Closed on New Year’s Day 2026

While many restaurants remain open, several major retailers and warehouse clubs will be closed on January 1 and are expected to reopen on January 2: