Will Chick-Fil-A be open on New Year’s Day? Restaurants timings, dates and more explored

Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year's Day 2026. The schedule might be shortened and changed depending on the location. Customers can use the Chick-fil-A restaurant locator to check the schedule of their local store. After the holiday season, restaurants will resume their regular schedule, although with Sunday closures remaining in effect.
During the holiday season, Chick-fil-A will continue to offer catering services before and after Christmas Day. The catering can be serviced with a variety of entrees, sides, desserts and drinks, and it will be determined by the location. Premier booking is advisable, as there is a chance of increased holiday demand.
For diners looking to dine out on January 1, a wide range of options will be available among national restaurant chains. However, some may have adjusted their schedules depending on location.
The following restaurants are expected to welcome customers on January 1, with hours varying by location:
Applebee’s
Arby’s
Benihana (most locations with a modified schedule)
Brio Italian Grille (late schedule)
Buffalo Wild Wings (location dependent)
Boston Market
Caribou Coffee
Denny’s
Domino’s Pizza (based on location)
Dunkin’ Donuts
Golden Corral (most locations)
Hooters
IHOP (hours impacted by location)
McDonald’s (varied hours)
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
Peet’s Coffee
Red Lobster
Smith & Wollensky
Starbucks
STK Steakhouse
Texas de Brazil
Waffle House
Wendy’s
White Castle
While many restaurants remain open, several major retailers and warehouse clubs will be closed on January 1 and are expected to reopen on January 2:
Aldi
Costco Wholesale
FedEx
IKEA
Rite Aid
Sam’s Club
Trader Joe’s
UPS
TOPICS: Chick-Fil-A