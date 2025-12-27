Who is Matt Southcombe? Everything we know so far as Miley Cyrus' sister Brandi Cyrus announces engagement

Matt Southcombe and Brandi Cyrus (Image via Getty)

Matt Southcombe is an Australian motorcycle enthusiast who recently stepped into the spotlight following his engagement to Brandi Cyrus, the eldest daughter of Tish Cyrus and the older sister of pop star Miley Cyrus.

While he has largely maintained a private life, Southcombe is known to be a devoted father to his 13-year-old son, Cohen Southcombe, and has shared glimpses of his personal life through social media.

Brandi Cyrus is celebrating the holiday season a little extra this year. 😍💍 More on Matt South's proposal: https://t.co/IMP8W8Sc5F pic.twitter.com/L4k6BeaFFj — E! News (@enews) December 26, 2025

Brandi Cyrus shares engagement announcement and proposal details on Instagram

Brandi Cyrus announced her engagement to Southcombe on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 26, sharing photos. In the images, Southcombe got down on one knee beside his motorcycle and surprised Cyrus.

In her caption, Cyrus reflected on the significance of the moment, writing,

“It’s been the craziest, biggest year of my life and I get to close it out saying YES to forever with my dream man… @mattsouth.”

She also shared a personal anecdote about how they met, adding,

“I’m so thankful every day that my flight got canceled and I walked into this coffee shop one afternoon and found you.” She described Southcombe as her “very best friend” and concluded with, “I love you forever!!!.”

Cyrus later posted a close-up of her engagement ring on Instagram Stories. The ring features a gold band that splits into two sections, each showcasing a diamond design.

Matt Southcombe reacts to engagement as couple receives support from family and friends

Matt Southcombe shared his excitement about the engagement on his own Instagram Stories, writing that he had “locked down the dream girl,” and adding, “Never met a sweeter, harder working woman in my life.”

He further expressed his appreciation in the comments section of Cyrus’ post, stating,

“Not sure what I did to deserve such a good woman but I’m grateful for her everyday day! I love you!”

The announcement drew congratulatory messages from family and friends, including Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus, who responded with heart emoji and Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti, who wrote,

“Awww CONGRATULATIONS!!”

Although the exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, the couple became Instagram official in October 2024 on Southcombe’s account.

Cyrus later appeared in a December photo collage shared by Southcombe, which included moments of the pair riding together on his motorcycle and attending a poolside gathering. He captioned the post,

“Full stocking this Christmas. Hope everyone had a great day with the people they love.”

As Brandi Cyrus and Matt Southcombe prepare for their next chapter, public details about Southcombe remain limited.