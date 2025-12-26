Type keyword(s) to search

Which episode was Mickey Lee eliminated in Big Brother Season 27? Reality star's journey revisited after her death at 35

A look back at Big Brother Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee’s journey, including the episode she was evicted, following her death at age 35 after a reported medical emergency.
posted by Ashray BS
Friday 12/26/2025 at 3:13PM EST
  • Mickey Lee (Image via Instagram/@themickeyclee)
    Big Brother fans are looking back at Mickey Lee’s time on the show after hearing about her death at the age of 35. Lee, a contestant on Big Brother Season 27, passed away on December 25 after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the week for multiple cardiac arrests, according to family statements and a GoFundMe that was created to help cover medical expenses.

    Lee was evicted on Day 57, during a live double eviction episode on September 4, 2025, becoming the third member of the nine person jury. In the end, she was placed 10th for the season. The removal of Lee took place in a high-stakes live eviction that unfolded after a dramatic week inside the Big Brother house.

    Having been on the block going into eviction night, with Ashley and Vince, after a roller-coaster week of Power of Veto action. Vince won the "BB Blockbuster" competition Forensic Frenzy and guaranteed his safety, leaving Lee and Ashley as the week's nominees.

    Both of them had an opportunity to campaign and make eviction pleas. However, after Lee attempted to gain votes, the house then voted 6–1 to evict her, with Vince casting the one vote to evict Ashley. The majority alliance decided that Lee was a bigger threat in the gameplay and not standing loyal with them.

    In her exit interview with host Julie Chen, Mickey Lee stated that she was shocked by the outcome and believed that she had more solid alliances with other contestants.

    She admitted that she felt betrayed by some of the houseguests that she had worked with closely, and recognized that this was part of the game, despite the emotional impact of what just played out.

    Mickey Lee’s time on Big Brother season 27

    Mickey Lee is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, but currently lives in Atlanta and was cast as an event curator on Big Brother.

    During her eight-week tenure, she was most known for playing the social game and trying to work with multiple alliances. This is believed to have saved her in the earlier weeks, but contributed to other houseguests losing trust in her towards the end.

    Lee’s eviction marked a turning point in the season, as all remaining houseguests officially became part of the jury. Lee’s family confirmed her death in an Instagram post following the news, paying tribute to her for bringing “realness” and “warmth” both in character and behind the scenes.

    Former Big Brother houseguests and fans alike have been posting reactions on Instagram considering her time in Season 27 of the game and memories from inside the Big Brother house.

    Though Mickey Lee is no longer on Big Brother after getting evicted in Week 8, she definitely made a mark on the fans who have been supporting her.

