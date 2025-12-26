"iPhone is now curved like a banana" - Jennifer Lopez accused of photoshopping her Christmas selfie by fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jennifer Lopez is making headlines after she posted a selfie on X, formerly known as Twitter, wishing her fans a Merry Christmas. In the photo, Jennifer could be seen wearing a sparkly red dress clicking a mirror selfie. However, what grabbed the attention of netizens was her orange-colored iPhone, which looked a little curved on one side.

The photo soon garnered reactions from X users who accused the singer of photoshopping her selfie. The image also began getting circulated all across the platform multiple times. Here are some responses found on X under the selfie. One user tweeted,

"You know you're abusing them filters when the iPhone is now curved like a banana."

"Why is your iPhone doing Bend It Like Beckham?" wondered another netizen.

"Easy on the filters and editing, the iPhone literally got curved like a banana 🍌 😂😂😂," joked an X user.

A lot of similar comments flooded the social media platform. One netizen commented,

"Damn had no idea iPhone 17 also curves."

"No hate but your iPhone is crooked which means you used some filter that you don’t really need. Aging," added a tweet.

"I love you, girl. But you've got to double check for unintended distortion in any photo you edit—before posting. 😅," read another tweet.

The On The Floor singer further shared a video on Instagram, in which she included clips highlighting her Christmas celebration.

Jennifer Lopez shared glimpses into her Christmas celebration in the video on Instagram

While Jennifer Lopez has been gaining attention for her selfie on X, which garnered more than 9 million views, she also posted a video capturing her Christmas celebration. The video captured a wholesome Christmas dinner with the singer's close ones.

"Merry Christmas one and all," Jennifer wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The video was posted on Christmas Eve, with Lopez wearing a red, curve-hugging dress. The singer finished the look with an updo, nude lips, and a pair of statement earrings. The clip further included a beautifully adorned Christmas tree. The decorative table setting and red floral arrangements grabbed eyes too.

Jennifer Lopez's 17-year-old child, Emme, was also seen in one of the clips used in the video. As of now, the Instagram video has garnered more than 6.1K comments as well as over 530K likes. Many shared their reactions and wished the singer and her family well on Christmas.

In separate news about Jennifer Lopez, she reportedly filmed her cameo in Anaconda just a month before it was released. She was in the original 1997 movie along with Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Owen Wilson, and others. Director Tom Gormican told The Hollywood Reporter that her cameo was shot on November 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez became one of the many celebrities who posted insights into their holiday celebrations on social media.

This includes Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Halle Berry, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lily Collins, Khloe Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Selena Gomez, and Celine Dion, to name a few.