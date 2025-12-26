Kanye West & Bianca Censori spotted at "The Nutcracker" ballet on Christmas Eve: Details explored

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were recently spotted out in public while attending a ballet performance of "The Nutcracker." According to TMZ, the pair were seen earlier this week, on December 24, in Los Angeles, enjoying Christmas Eve together. This appearance comes a week after the couple was last spotted earlier this month on December 6, when they were seen at the Incheon International Airport.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were seen maintaining a low profile during their public visit to the ballet. According to US Weekly, the couple began their relationship almost three years ago, sometime in late 2022, and since then have been involved in several controversial moments. The most notable of these was when they appeared uninvited at the Grammy Awards, following which Censori removed her fur coat on the red carpet, revealing her highly provocative and sheer outfit.

More about Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship, as the couple is spotted watching a ballet performance

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted during their Wednesday appearance at the Dolby Theatre to watch the latest ballet production of The Nutcracker, the two-part classical ballet originally developed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1892. According to Daily Mail, the pair stayed for the entire performance, which was directed by Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary. However, as soon as the show ended, the couple, who were accompanied by a small team, left immediately, reportedly to avoid the rush as audience members would begin exiting the theatre a few minutes later.

Kanye West, who now reportedly goes by the name Ye, wore a black hoodie and partially covered his face with a black mask to avoid recognition. On the other hand, Bianca Censori wore a cozy white fur coat as she sat beside the rapper and watched the performance.

According to Page Six, the couple were first linked three years ago following Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. Soon after they were linked, the pair reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony, even before making their first public appearance together in 2023.

The couple had met back in 2020, after Censori joined the Grammy-nominated rapper's brand, Yeezy, as an architectural designer. Back in December 2024, it was revealed that the couple had allegedly broken up, although this rumour was never confirmed.

A few months later, after the couple's controversial appearance at the Grammy Awards in February of 2025, more rumors surrounding their relationship came to light. Around the same time, Kanye West became embroiled in several controversies, most notably for his antisemitic remarks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in April, it was once again reported that the couple had split following the release of Kanye West's single titled "BIANCA." The lyrics from the song led fans to speculate that their relationship had ended for good.

Despite the song hinting at a possible breakup, neither the I Wonder singer nor Bianca released a statement confirming their separation. Whether the couple did indeed split during this period or when they may have reunited later remains a mystery.