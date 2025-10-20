'couldn't keep it in your pants': Ojani Noa slams Jennifer Lopez for all her failed relationships and adultery

Jennifer Lopez (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Lopez’s recent claim of never experiencing genuine love was put to question by her former and first husband, Ojani Noa, in a long rant on the social media platform Instagram on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The 56-year-old singer and actress commented on her recent appearance on the podcast The Howard Stern Show.

When Howard asked Jennifer if she had ever been truly loved, she replied in the negative, stating:

“What I’ve realized is that it’s not about me being unlovable — it’s about them lacking the capacity. They simply don’t have it within them… They offered me everything they could — every time. The rings, the homes, the marriages, all the material things I could ask for. But…”

However, the star did admit that there were times when she struggled to love herself. Having been in four failed marriages, JLo's troubles with finding love have long been a public affair. Her first marriage to Noa in February 1997 lasted only 11 months. She was then married to dancer Cris Cudd between 2001 and 2002, singer Marc Anthony between 2004 and 2011, and later to Ben Affleck between 2022 and 2024. She does share twins Max and Emme with Anthony.

Ojani Noa’s Instagram rant slamming Jennifer Lopez

JLo’s comments on the podcast seems to have struck a nerve with Ojani Noa, who called her out on social media. Referring to her comments on The Howard Stern Show, Noa stated:

“Hahaha… Let me just say… Stop putting us down. Stop putting Me down with your victim card. The problem it’s not us. Not Me. The Problem it’s You. You are the one who couldn’t keep it in Your pants. You have been “Loved” few Times. You have been married 4 Times. And have had countless relationships in between. You have had good relationships.. Me for example.” “I was in (love) with you,” he continued. “I even move out of state leaving my Job, my family and friends behind to support you, to (love) you to protect you and care for you. I’m an amazing loving person, great human being. (Honest), faithful to you, never lied, never miss (sic) behave, never CHEATED on You. I was (too) GOOD for you. I’m to good of a (man) for You.”

After defending himself, Noa went on to highligh JLo’s shortcomings according to him, which adversely affected her romantic relationships. He accused her of taking the prioritising her career over her personal life, among other things, writing:

“You (JLo) chose FAME and FORTUNE moving apart of our relationship. You decided to lie, to CHEAT on me and even though I stayed (sic). I even tried to keep the marriage going and alive. You even begged me to stay because at the time You didn’t want bad Press caring more about you (sic). About your career instead of saving the marriage and I stayed. But you, you (went) for the fast line of your career/stardom not caring about Me.”

Noa ascertained that it was the constant lying and cheating on JLo’s part that pushed him to divorce her. He ended his rant stating:

“Tell the truth for once. Let people known that you are the problem. You should be Embarrassed, ashamed of your self (sic).”

The outburst from Noa has taken left fans stunned, as he had recently revealed that he did not bear any hard feelings for his ex-wife following her last divorce with Ben Affleck. At the time, he had told the Daily Mail that he sympathised with her as he knew that divorces are always hard.

