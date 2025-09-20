When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get together? Estranged couple reportedly put their Beverly Hills mansion on sale

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE's Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images,)

Former couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have listed their Beverly Hills home, which they bought after getting married, for sale.

This is the second time that the couple have put their former residence on the market, after a failed bid to offload the mansion in July.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got together back in 2002. According to People Magazine, the actors met each other on the set of a film, Gigli, and got engaged within months of dating.

At the time, Lopez broke the news of their engagement during an interview with Diane Sawyer, in which she revealed that she loved Affleck’s proposal.

As per People Magazine, Lopez described her then-fiancé as,

“brilliantly smart … Loving. Charming. Affectionate…And I just admire him in every way.”

About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement was heavily publicized, and they even made a music video for Lopez’s Jenny from the Block about the toll that the tabloids and paparazzi took on their private life.

In fact, the then-couple announced in 2003 that they were postponing their wedding due to intense media scrutiny over their private lives.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the couple’s statement read,

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate “decoy brides” at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

The publication also noted that soon, by 2004, the couple had split. Both Affleck and Lopez went on to marry other people, and start families with them.

The couple rekindled their relationship almost 2 decades after they first began dating.

As per Los Angeles Times, the pair was seen on a holiday in Montana in 2021, and seemingly confirmed that they were back together, giving their fans something to dream about.

Lopez herself confirmed her relationship with Affleck when she posted a series of photographs for her 52nd birthday, which included an image of her kissing Affleck, according to People Magazine.

Within a year of rekindling their relationship, Harper’s Bazaar noted that the couple beam engages for a second time in 2022.

The couple married in a cozy ceremony in Las Vegas, with their children from their previous marriages as their witnesses.

As per People Magazine, Lopez, who broke the news in her newsletter, wrote,

“It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

The couple also hosted a larger ceremony for their guests later on in Georgia.

However, the former couple’s martial bliss was short lived. In August 2024, Variety reported that Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck, and cited that they separated in April.

By January 2025, Affleck and Lopez’s divorce was finalized and the couple finally moved on from each other.

Now, their marital home which rests on around 5 acres and boasts of 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms in addition to a guest penthouse, guard house and caretaker house, is placed on the market for $52 million, according to Mansion Global.

Other features of the house, which the former couple bought in 2023, include an indoor sports complex, a home theatre and a zero-edge pool.