What did Jennifer Lopez say about her divorce from Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her divorce from Ben Affleck, and the 56-year-old actress-singer described it as “the best thing that ever happened to me.” In an interview with CBS Mornings on September 28, 2025, Lopez talked about her divorce from the Gone Girl actor while promoting her upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman.



She said about the divorce:

“Honestly, I have to say it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it changed me… it didn’t change me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow. Become more self-aware. I’m a different person now than I was last year, I think.”









Lopez spoke about filming the project last year and dealing with her personal issues. She described that period as the “best and worst of times”:

“It was hard not to think about stuff. It was the best and the worst of times, in a way,” Lopez continued. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. It was just like, how do I reconcile this? But you get through it.”



Jennifer Lopez describes her summer post-divorce with Ben Affleck as the best summer she’s ever had



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the Gigi film set. They got engaged in November 2002 and ultimately called it off in 2004. They reignited their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

On August 20, 2024, the On the Floor hitmaker filed for divorce from Affleck following months of the couple living apart. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Jennifer revealed in the CBS Mornings interview that she had fun this summer and was able to enjoy things more. She added that she found joy in “living in the moment and embracing life.”

She also credited Ben Affleck with bringing her dreams about the musical movie Kiss of the Spider Woman to reality:

“The movie wouldn’t have been made if it weren’t for him and Artists Equity,” she said. “And I will always give him that credit. They financed it. I told him this was the role I was born to play, and I wanted to do it, and he was like, ‘Okay.’ And he helped make it happen.”



Kiss of a Spider Woman stars Jennifer Lopez alongside Diego Luna and Tonatiuh and is scheduled to release on October 10, 2025.