Meet the Putmans family members pass away: TLC's reality TV family suffers tragic loss

A snippet of the Putmans from their youtube series, titled Growing Up Putman.

The family made famous by Meet the Putmans on TLC is mourning an unimaginable loss. On September 27, Isabelle Putman revealed in an emotional Instagram post that patriarch Bill “Papa” Putman, his wife Barb “Neenee,” and daughter-in-law Megan were killed in a devastating car crash in Michigan. Five other relatives — Uncle Blake, his children Lulu, Alena, and Noah, as well as niece Gia — survived but remain hospitalized.

“Our entire family proclaims that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope, our peace, and our salvation,” Isabelle wrote. “Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control.”

She added a heartfelt request for “complete healing and strength” for those recovering and thanked supporters for their prayers, messages, and acts of love.

A heartbreaking loss for the Putman Family

According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when a semi-truck failed to stop at a sign and collided with the Jeep carrying eight members of the family. Three passengers — Bill, Barb, and Megan — died at the scene, while the others were rushed to hospitals in critical condition. The driver of the truck was arrested and is awaiting formal charges.

Bill “Papa” Putman and Barb “Neenee” were central figures in the family’s life and on the show. They raised their children and grandchildren with love and strong Christian faith. Megan, the wife of Blake, was a devoted mother whose presence lit up family gatherings. Her passing, alongside Bill and Barb, has left a deep void in the family.

Isabelle described the scale of the loss in her Instagram statement:

“My entire family — Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna — all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope, our peace, and our salvation.”

She also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support:

“Thank you for every prayer, message and act of love. Your support means more than words can express.”

Fans and friends have echoed her words. One comment read, “Praying for comfort for the whole family, but especially for Blake and his kids. He’s lost his parents and his wife, and his kids lost two grandparents and their mom. Unimaginable loss for all.” Another supporter added, “My heart is broken for your entire family. You all will continue to be in my prayers during this time.”

Meet the Putmans: TLC’s unique reality family

The reality series Meet the Putmans was first televised in 2017 and gave TLC viewers an inside look at a Michigan family that chose to live in one crowded but joy-filled household. Bill and Barb Putman, along with their kids and their families, all shared a six-bedroom and two-bathroom home. The show followed their daily routines, challenges, and celebrations, highlighting the family’s faith and close-knit bonds.

Although the series only ran for one season with six episodes, it struck a chord with audiences who were fascinated by the dynamics of such a large family under one roof. The Putmans later revived their story in 2021 with a YouTube series called Growing Up Putman, which allowed fans to stay connected to their lives. Their most recent video was posted in January 2025.

The deaths of Bill “Papa” Putman, Barb “Neenee,” and Megan Putman mark a heartbreaking moment for the family who once opened their home to TLC viewers. Though the Putmans’ reality series captured the joy and chaos of their daily life, the tragedy now shows their strength as they lean on faith, community, and each other.