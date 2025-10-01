Who was Megan Putman? All about the Meet the Putmans star following crash that killed 3 family members

The Putman family's accident happened after a semi-truck reportedly crashed into their jeep (Image via Getty)

The Putmans have confirmed that three of their members, including Bill Putman, Barb Putman, and Megan Putman, lost their lives in a car accident. The news was revealed in a lengthy social media statement shared on September 27, 2025.

The family became popular after their appearance on the TLC show, Meet the Putmans, around eight years ago. While the family’s everyday activities grabbed a lot of attention, they came into the spotlight on YouTube in 2021 with a channel titled Growing Up Putman.

Among the deceased, Megan was married to Bill and Barb’s son, Blake. The duo shared four children - Mercy, Noah, Lulu, and Alena.







The tribute reads that, following the recent loss, they believe that Jesus Christ will keep them safe. The family said that they are holding on to peace and salvation as they mourn the death of the three members. They additionally expressed gratitude to everyone who has been sending prayers and messages so far.



“We ask for continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss”, the family wrote.



Apart from the death of three members, the car accident also injured many others in the family, as stated by WABI.

Putman family continues sharing more updates on social media: Accident and other details explained







As mentioned, the family initially confirmed the death of three of their members in the accident. However, the others who were injured remain hospitalized, and updates about their condition are being shared on Instagram.

A day after paying tribute to the deceased, the Putman family wrote that one of the injured, Noah, is under sedation. The statement also revealed that Noah has been responding with movement, and that it is a sign of God listening to the prayers. The family even posted the update on another member by writing:



“Gia underwent a craniotomy last night, and we are thankful to report that her care team shared some encouraging news, her brain pressure has gone down significantly. This is a powerful reminder that God’s hand is on her, guiding her healing every step of the way.”



The Instagram post also included a glimpse of Noah and Gia in the form of a collage, with one of them showing the duo on a hospital bed. Furthermore, there were two more photos, where Noah and Gia appeared, making their usual appearances in different locations.

The accident of the Putman family happened on the Hurds Corner Road, where a semi-truck reportedly crashed into a jeep. According to WABI, the other vehicle had eight people inside, and three of them were revealed to have died on the spot. A woman was allegedly sitting in the passenger seat, and the driver’s identity was revealed as Pavel Shchukin by the cops.

Apart from the family members, the individuals from the semi-truck also suffered minor injuries. The incident emerged from the semi-truck failing to stop at a stop sign. Meanwhile, Pavel has already been taken into custody on multiple charges of moving violations, resulting in death and impairment of body function, as per WABI.