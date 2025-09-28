Who won Big Brother season 27? Details explored

Ashley from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

Big Brother season 27 aired its two-hour, highly anticipated finale on September 28, 2025, which saw the three finalists, namely Vince, Morgan, and Ashley, go head-to-head in an intense competition for the winner’s title, each hoping to take it all. However, only one emerged victorious.

Ashley Hollis was crowned the winner of Big Brother season 27, after she defeated Morgan in the third stage of the three-part final Head of Household (HOH) competition, took Vince to the final two, and convinced jurors to vote for her over him.

While Vince attempted to persuade the jurors to lean toward him by taking accountability for his actions, listing his HOH wins, and saying he was “really unemployed,” the jury remained unconvinced.

They were mainly displeased with how he had played the game, especially since he had a hand in some of their evictions.

With their final statements and speeches in mind, the Big Brother jurors cast their votes and, with the majority, handed Ashley the $750,000 grand prize and the winner’s title.

It was later revealed that Ava, Keanu, Lauren, Kelley, Rachel, and Will voted in favor of Ashley, while Morgan voted for Vince.

What led to Ashley Hollis winning Big Brother season 27?







Ashley’s first step toward the victor’s title was her victory against Vince in the second part of the final HOH competition.

It was a task called ‘Unmask the Mastermind,’ where both had to destroy the Mastermind’s billboards and then reassemble those as a puzzle displaying the faces of six houseguests.

While both put their best foot forward, Ashley outperformed Vince, securing her seat in the third round of the HOH competition, where she would face Morgan.

The third and final HOH challenge was called ‘Prejury Duty,’ which comprised three-part statements from the jury members that the houseguests had to identify as true or false.

Although both got Rachel’s statement correct, Morgan fell behind after incorrectly answering Will, Kelley, and Lauren’s statements.

Ashley, on the other hand, outperformed Morgan by giving the correct answers to four statements, securing her seat in the final two.

With that, she had earned the power to select who would sit next to her in the final two.

Ashley voted to evict Morgan and took Vince along to the next stage, convinced she could not beat the former.

Shortly after, Ashley and Vince, the final two, faced the Big Brother jury and their questions, delivering final speeches and hoping to persuade them to vote in favor of their victory.

While Vince was questioned for playing an “emotionally manipulative game” that “led to horrible jury management,” Ashley was asked about her “strategic moves.”

The Big Brother star stated that it was her ability to adapt and align with different people from different groups that gave her a push in the game strategically.

She also pointed out that she had safety from Keanu and Ava’s sides.

Ashley further noted that she had multiple alliances with every single member of the jury, which not only helped her advance in the game but also ensured her safety.

When asked why she deserved to win the show over Vince, Ashley argued that she was more “strategically aligned” in the game than Vince because she could turn “enemies into allies.”

Moreover, she stated that it was her ability to stay in the good books of everyone and earn their loyalty that made her a worthy winner than Vince.

In her final statement, Ashley looked back on the “ShowerGate” incident, noting how she managed to stay off the block even after clashing with her co-stars early in the series.

She also admitted to doing “purposeful annoyances” to keep herself visible but never in danger.

Lastly, she referred to Elle Woods from the film Legally Blonde, revealing her true identity as an attorney.

Vince also made a final plea, saying he put his “blood, sweat, and tears” in the game, but the jury remained unconvinced.

When the time came to vote, six jurors voted in favor of Ashley, making her the winner of Big Brother season 27.

Stay tuned for more updates.