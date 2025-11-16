"It was a dream to share my story": Dancing With the Stars’ Jen Affleck opens up about chasing her long-time dream and bringing awareness of postpartum experiences

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jen Affleck joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 34 more than two months after giving birth to her third child, achieving a long-held personal goal.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck described her motivation for joining the show:

"It was obviously a dream of mine to dance in front of millions of people and be on stage. But more than anything, it was a dream of mine to share my story."

Her participation offered a platform to discuss postpartum and prenatal depression, aiming to provide visibility for mothers navigating similar experiences.

Affleck’s journey included auditions, selection and live performances while balancing her home life and ongoing work on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Jen Affleck discusses her journey on Dancing With the Stars and postpartum awareness

Pursuing a long-time goal on television

Affleck’s path to joining Dancing With the Stars involved years of planning and communication with her management team. She told The Hollywood Reporter,

"Honestly, in fact, the reason why I even did reality TV was not only so I could share my story, of course, but so I could even have a chance to go on a platform such as Dancing With the Stars."

Affleck highlighted that she advocated for the opportunity throughout multiple seasons, explaining that she actively promoted it, made it a "storyline" and ultimately secured the chance to participate.

Her participation was supported by her fellow Mormon Wives cast members, who encouraged her pursuit of the competition.

The auditions on Dancing With the Stars’ third season included both Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, who were ultimately selected by casting director Deena Katz.

Navigating postpartum and performance challenges

Affleck addressed the challenges of performing on Dancing With the Stars postpartum, noting the physical and emotional demands. She explained that, although being on Dancing With the Stars was "challenging," she was able to reach a larger audience and raise awareness about postpartum experiences.

She also reflected on being overlooked in some judging segments:

"I do think so… there are a lot of storylines. There’s a lot of contestants, and there are a lot of things going on each person’s life that probably even got unnoticed."

Affleck confirmed that the most significant aspects of her journey were her postpartum status and lack of previous dance experience, as well as managing sickness during the season.

She further emphasized the value of connecting with other mothers through her visibility on the program.

Partnerships and on-screen dynamics

Affleck was paired with professional dancer Jan Ravnik, who was new to Dancing With the Stars.

She explained that both of them were "newbies," which made the experience more engaging since it was Ravnik’s first time on the show, and they were unfamiliar with what to expect.

She also highlighted the development of a professional and personal connection, describing her "friendship" with Jan as the most significant takeaway from her time on Dancing With the Stars, which she intends to always value.

Regarding competing alongside fellow Mormon Wives cast member Whitney Leavitt, Affleck indicated no sense of rivalry, explaining,

"We are on completely different journeys… I was just trying to barely survive. I mean, I just had a baby. I don’t have any dancing experience, so this was all really new to me."

Stay tuned for more updates.