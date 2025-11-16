Complete recurring cast breakdown of the Landman season 2: Every returning actor analyzed

Landman season 2 (via Instagram/@landmanpplus)

Paramount+'s Landman returns for season 2 on November 16, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET with weekly episodes through January 2026. The series was co-created by Taylor Sheridan (known for Yellowstone, 1883, and Tulsa King) and Christian Wallace.

Season 1, which premiered on November 17, 2024, and drew over 35 million global viewers, follows Tommy Norris, a chain-smoking crisis manager for M-Tex Oil. Thornton plays him as a fixer who handles rig explosions, cartel threats and family fallout in the high-stakes Permian Basin, where one deal can build or bury fortunes.

The ten-episode run ended with Monty's sudden death, thrusting Tommy into the presidency amid banker scepticism and widow Cami's power grab. Season 2 ramps up with a major new oil discovery, forcing Tommy to navigate boardroom betrayals, a risky drilling push and deepening family rifts. Cami clashes with him over control, while Cooper's fledgling crew faces brutal industry tests.

Cartel ties tighten and Tommy's estranged father emerges, exposing buried secrets. Thornton's Golden Globe-nominated turn anchors the raw look at how oil's volatility erodes personal bonds, blending dark humour with hazard in a world where survival demands compromise.

The Landman season 2: All returning cast and new faces

Billy Bob Thornton leads as Tommy Norris, now M-Tex president but still a hands-on fixer haunted by Monty's shadow. Season 2 sees him broker a desperate exploration deal while fending off Cami's directives and cartel demands, his moral edges fraying under executive suits he loathes.

Demi Moore returns as Cami Miller, Monty's widow turned CEO, wielding her grief as leverage in a male-dominated boardroom. Her plot thickens with tense alliances against bankers eyeing a takeover, revealing her ruthless side forged in the isolation of luxury.

Ali Larter reprises Angela Norris, Tommy's ex-wife and nurse, pushing for stability as their kids grapple with the oil world's pull. She confronts Tommy's absences head-on, her arc highlighting the strains of co-parenting amid rising dangers.

Michelle Randolph plays Ainsley Norris, the college-bound daughter whose sharp wit masks resentment toward her fractured home. In season 2, she navigates admissions battles and a budding romance, clashing with Tommy over escaping the Basin's cycle.

Jacob Lofland is Cooper Norris, Tommy's eager son, launching a roughneck startup, only to encounter cartel entanglements and rig hazards that test his drive as a greenhorn. His storyline explores youthful ambition clashing with lethal realities, including a deepening bond with Ariana.

Kayla Wallace returns as Rebecca Savage, M-Tex's cunning counsel whose loyalty wavers in high-stakes litigation tied to the new oil find. Her banter with Tommy turns antagonistic as cartel probes intensify.

James Jordan embodies Dale Bradley, Tommy's loyal engineer buddy, now knee-deep in the volatile drilling op while nursing personal regrets from past busts.

Mark Collie recurs as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, the no-nonsense lawman patrolling oil-fueled border crimes, mediating between M-Tex and escalating threats.

Andy Garcia steps up as Gallino, the polished cartel kingpin expanding into legal oil ventures but extracting favours from Tommy at gunpoint. His season 2 arc weaves family vendettas into corporate espionage.

Colm Feore, promoted to series regular, plays Nathan, M-Tex's meticulous attorney, dissecting merger traps and liability nightmares in Tommy's makeshift HQ.

Sam Elliott joins the series as Tommy's estranged father—a grizzled oil pioneer whose return unearths abusive legacies and Basin lore, complicating the company's survival bid.

Guy Burnet debuts in recurring as Charlie Newsom, a charismatic geologist whose expertise on the new strike hides cutthroat ambitions, sparking rivalries with Dale.

Miriam Silverman recurs as Greta Stidham, Ainsley's tough-love college counsellor, blocking her path with bureaucratic hurdles tied to family scandals.

Ainsley's tough-love college counsellor, blocking her path with bureaucratic hurdles tied to family scandals. Stefania Spampinato enters as Gallino's devoted wife, whose insider knowledge fuels cartel ploys while she shields their empire from the fallout of M-Tex.

Paulina Chávez continues as Ariana Medina, Cooper's resilient love interest and young widow rebuilding after a rig tragedy, now entangled in his startup's perils.

Cooper's resilient love interest and young widow rebuilding after a rig tragedy, now entangled in his startup's perils. Mustafa Speaks rounds out as Boss, the battle-hardened, roughneck foreman drilling discipline into Cooper's green team amid the risks of sabotage.

Stream Landman season 2 exclusively on Paramount+, starting November 16, 2025.

Stay tuned for more such updates!