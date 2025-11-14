What time will Landman season 2 be released on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

A scene from Landman Season 2 (Image via X/@Landman)

Landman season 2, the upcoming season of the drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Set in the oilfields of West Texas, the show stars Billy Bob Thorton as a petroleum landman working for M-Tex Oil at a time when the industry is going through a book and reshaping the local and global economy.

The second season is expected to be more intense than the first, as long-hidden truths begin to emerge as the oil boom further intensifies. With increasing pressure from the corporation, Tommy finds himself close to unraveling, and more dependent on Cami Miller. The unresolved pain tied to his family history makes his situation increasingly explosive.

In the harsh landscape of West Texas, there are no saviors—only people struggling to endure. As conflicts escalate and loyalties fracture, it becomes evident that someone or something will eventually snap, threatening to destroy the delicate stability that has been holding Tommy’s world together. The narrative is inspired by the podcast series Boomtown, hosted by showrunner Wallace.

Complete release schedule of Landman season 2

The release schedule for Landman Season 2 has been officially confirmed by Paramount+. The 10-episode season debuts on Sunday, November 16, 2025, with subsequent episodes streaming every weekend until the season finale on January 18, 2026. All episodes will be made available at 3 a.m. ET on their respective release dates.

Timings for the premiere of Landman season 2 as per the various time zones are presented in the following table:

Time Zone Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12am November 16, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 3am November 16, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 8am November 16, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 9am November 16, 2025 Philippine Time (PHT) 3pm November 16, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4pm November 16, 2025 Australian Eastern Time (AET) 5pm November 16, 2025



The titles and release dates for all upcoming Landman episodes scheduled from November 2025 through January 2026 are presented as follows:



Episode No. Episode Name Release Schedule 1 Death and a Sunset November 16, 2025 2 Sins of the Father November 23, 2025 3 Almost a Home November 30, 2025 4 Dancing Rainbows December 7, 2025 5 The Pirate Dinner December 14, 2025 6 Dark Night of the Soul December 21, 2025 7 Forever Is an Instant December 28, 2025 8 Handsome Touched Me January 4, 2026 9 Plans, Tears and Sirens January 11, 2026 10 Tragedy and Flies January 18, 2026

Exploring the plot of Landman season 2







In Season 2 of Landman, Tommy Norris finds himself entrenched in new and darker power dynamics after stepping into the leadership role at M-Tex Oil. Monty Miller’s widow, Cami Miller, puts pressure on Tommy, while his own family demands more from him than ever. Tommy’s ex-wife Angela and their children Ainsley and Cooper carve out paths that threaten to divide their loyalties.

Further complicating everything is cartel boss Gallino, who greedily eyes M-Tex’s land, forcing Tommy to walk a treacherous line between legitimate business and criminal enterprise to keep the company organization moving safely. Meanwhile, his estranged father looms large over their fragile empire, reigniting old wounds.

As alliances shift and secrets surface, Tommy must decide how far he’s willing to go to survive in the ruthless world of West Texas oil — and whether power is worth losing himself to.

Looking at the cast of Landman season 2





The talented cast of Landman season 2 is led by Billy Bob Thornton, reprising his role of landman Tommy Norris. He becomes increasingly dependent on Cami Miller, played by Demi Moore, the widowed spouse of his former boss. Ali Carter plays the role of Tommy’s ex-wife Angela, while Michelle Randolph plays their daughter, Ainsley, and Jacob Lofland their son, Cooper.

The latter is a young determined man who pursues his own pil venture and supports the young, grieving widow, Ariana Medina, embodied by Paulina Chávez. Kayla Wallace stars as M-Tex attorney Rebecca Savage, Colm Feore as company’s legal head Nathan, and James Jordan as petroleum engineer Dale Bradley. Andy Garcia portrays the cartel leader Gallino, while Mark Collie shines as Sheriff Walt Joeberg.

Where to watch Landman season 2

Who's ready for more Landman?! The official trailer is here, and the stakes are higher than ever. Season 2 premieres Nov. 16, only on @paramountplus. #Landman #LandmanPPlus pic.twitter.com/vHDEeC85Oj — Landman (@landmanpplus) October 1, 2025

Viewers can stream Landman season 2 exclusively on Paramount+, where the new season premieres on November 16, 2025.

New episodes will continue to arrive every Sunday following a weekly schedule. In the United States, Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers: the Essential plan, which includes ads and costs $7.99 per month, and the Premium plan, an ad-free option priced at $12.99 per month.

Audiences who prefer other platforms can also access the series through Amazon Prime Video or Hulu by subscribing to Paramount+ as an additional channel.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television shows.