"We feel incredibly blessed": 90 Day Fiancé couple Emily and Kobe Bieberly share fourth pregnancy news

Emily and Kobe from 90 Day Fiance (Image via Instagram/@emm_babbyy)

Emily and Kobe Bieberly are getting ready to welcome another baby, confirming that their fourth child is officially on the way.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple — who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 before becoming familiar faces on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk — shared the happy news during an interview with PEOPLE.

For Emily and Kobe, this pregnancy isn’t a surprise twist but something they’ve envisioned for years. Expanding their family has been part of the conversation since the very beginning of their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Emily and Kobe’s growing family continues to evolve







The newest little one will join their three children — daughter Scarlett and sons Atem and Koban — all of whom have popped up across various 90 Day Fiancé shows alongside their parents.

According to Emily, baby No. 4 fits right into a plan they’ve been building from day one. She said in the interview with PEOPLE,



“What’s one more? My mom always said that any children after three are a piece of cake!”



She also looked back on the early days of their relationship, when the idea of a big family had quickly become an integral part of their bond.



“From the very first day Kobe and I met, we talked about our shared dream of having a big family. He told me he wanted to beat his dad’s record of 10 kids, and I laughed and said we should meet in the middle at five."



Now, with baby No. 4 officially on the way, Emily added,



“Now, as we prepare to welcome our fourth child, we feel incredibly blessed.”



The couple has also decided not to find out the baby’s sex until the birth — a choice Emily says has made this pregnancy “even more special”, and their three kids already have opinions of their own. Emily said,



“Scarlett is hoping for a baby sister, Koban is rooting for another brother, and Atem isn’t quite sure about sharing Mommy just yet, so it’s safe to say our hands and hearts will be full.”



Their 90 Day Fiancé journey

Longtime viewers will remember that Emily and Kobe’s story began far from the U.S., back when both were working abroad in China.

Their whirlwind start — including Kobe proposing just two weeks after they met — eventually became the basis of their 90 Day Fiancé storyline.

They got married in 2022 - fans watched everything unfold, full of the typical drama from the show: clashing cultures, pressure from relatives, figuring out parenting and navigating the struggle to start fresh in the U.S.

Reflecting on it all, Emily said,



“Our love story is one of a kind, proof that you really can meet your soulmate in a random bar in China, get engaged two weeks later, and now, five years of marriage and four beautiful children later, still be building the life of your dreams together.”



The pair later appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, becoming fan favorites thanks to their commentary on other couples and the glimpses they shared of their growing family.

As their social media presence expanded, viewers followed along with first steps, birthdays, milestones and all the quiet moments that happen outside the franchise’s cameras.

As they prepare to add another child to their family, Emily says the support from fans has meant everything.



“We’re so grateful for this next chapter and for all the love and support from our family, friends, and fans,” she said.



While 90 Day Fiancé is often remembered for its tense confrontations and dramatic story arcs, Emily and Kobe’s latest update highlights the other side of the franchise — the couples who stay together, build a life, raise kids, and keep inviting audiences in long after their seasons wrap.

Stay tuned for more updates.