How old are Pusha T and Virginia Williams? Age difference explored as Drake allegedly likes Instagram post criticizing the gap

Pusha T and Virginia Williams first met in 2006 (Image via Getty)

Drake has been trending after he allegedly liked an Instagram post, addressing the age difference of ten years between Pusha T and Virginia Williams. While the popular rapper is 48, the latter is reportedly 38, as of this year.

Hip hop outlet Keep6ixsolid shared the post liked by Drake. It reposted a Kurrco report on X (formerly Twitter) about the latest news that Virginia and Pusha are expecting another child. While speaking about the fresh update, Keep6ixsolid wrote in the caption as they uploaded a screenshot of the X post on Instagram:



“I’m sorry this man was 29 and she was 18 when they get together? I won’t even address that bullsh*t he posted but…that age difference is…..yeeeyikes.”









The screenshot featured the reactions to the post, and it shows Drake’s username in the beginning. Furthermore, Keep6ixSolid shared the entire portion of the Instagram post on X and said with a laughing emoji:



“Drake likes our post about Pusha T.”



As of this writing, Pusha, also known as Terrence LeVarr Thornton, or Virginia has not responded to anything about Drake’s reaction to the post. Notably, Drizzy and Pusha’s beef dates back more than ten years ago and the duo has frequently spoken about each other on multiple singles.

Capital Xtra stated that Pusha allegedly had issues with Drizzy for the use of ghostwriters and claimed that he was always the best. Drizzy was supporting Lil Wayne when he first dissed Pusha T, leading to a dispute between the duo, which has not been resolved so far.

Pusha T and Virginia Williams have been married for a long time: Relationship and more explained

As mentioned, the pair is going to become parents for another time. The couple’s first meeting happened back in 2006 during a release party of Terrence’s album, Hell Hath No Fury, as per People magazine. The duo began dating and got engaged in 2016.

They exchanged vows seven years ago. The wedding was organized at the Virginia Beach-based Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club. They welcomed a son named Nigel Brixx Thornton.

During a conversation with People magazine in 2022, Pusha T said that his child is well aware of the fact that he has the elements of an artist and a television star at the same time.



“I didn’t even know I could get more passionate about hip hop. And in having a son, and incorporating him, and the level of focus that he’s brought to my music, and the level of just structure and determination that he’s brought to my creative process - It’s like it’s laser-focused”, Pusha T added.



While speaking to Bride magazine the same year, Virginia Williams recalled the time when Terrence popped the question. She said that Pusha had initially told her that he was in Los Angeles, but he suddenly appeared at her Bethesda-based residence. Virginia revealed that Pusha called her to the roof when he went on a knee to propose to her.

For the unversed, Virginia is the co-founder of a company called Get Well Soon, which provides wellness services and other things, as stated by People magazine. She is also a part of the Future Generations Advisory Board for the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.