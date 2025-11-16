"Those are my people" - Dancing With the Stars alum Maks Chmerkovskiy reflects on the show’s 20th-season In Memoriam honoring past stars

DWTS Maksim Chmerkovskiy visits SiriusXM Studios on June 04, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special episode that included an In Memoriam tribute to former contestants and key figures associated with the show.

Maks Chmerkovskiy, 45, reflected on the segment during the November 14 episode of The Penthouse with Peta podcast.

“Those are my people...So, you know, these things come back. Those are people that I remember, and I realized, wow, they passed away."

Chmerkovskiy highlighted the performances of pros Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold, noting that they gave the dance the "forefront."

Maks Chmerkovskiy reflects on Dancing With the Stars' 20th-season In Memoriam tribute for past contestants

Maks Chmerkovskiy on Kirstie Alley

Chmerkovskiy discussed his connection with Kirstie Alley, who competed on Dancing With the Stars in season 12 and the All Stars season 15.

The 20th season DWTS anniversary episode was a mix of past and present, featuring professionals’ reflections, dedications, and performances by Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold. Kirstie Alley died in December 2022, at 71, after suffering from cancer. Maks shared a tribute to Kirstie Alley on Instagram after her death, calling her his "dearest" and sending his love and wishes for her peaceful rest. He wrote that Kirstie Alley was one of the most "unique" people he had ever met, and one of the most unforgettable moments of his personal and professional journey. He said that although some aspects of their relationship were heavily documented, most of it was known only to a handful of people, and generally, their interaction was like a rollercoaster.

He also mentioned that from Maude to DJ Lil Buttercup, she was always fully committed in life.

In Memoriam segment

The In Memoriam tribute highlighted former contestants and notable figures associated with Dancing With the Stars.

In addition to Kirstie Alley, who participated in season 12 and the All Stars season 15, the segment also included Jerry Springer from season 3, Cloris Leachman from season 7, and Aaron Carter from season 9. It also featured Shannen Doherty from Season 10, Florence Henderson from Season 11, Jacoby Jones from Season 16, and Valerie Harper from Season 17. The tribute concluded with appearances by Suzanne Somers from Season 20, Mary Wilson from Season 28, and Anne Heche from Season 29. DWTS cohost Alfonso Ribeiro, 54, said during the episode,

“Let’s remember the members of our ballroom family who are no longer with us. They will live forever in our hearts.”

Remembering Len Goodman

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌ memorial also recognized the departure of ex-head judge Len Goodman, who died in April 2023 at the age of 78 after fighting bone cancer for some time.

Goodman's passing was honored with a tearful performance at the "Most Memorable Year" week of Dancing With the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌Stars.

The 20th-anniversary In Memoriam segment included Goodman alongside other late celebrities. Maks Chmerkovskiy referred to the importance of the moment, stating,

“I felt the second biggest, most heartfelt part was what is that called, In Memoriam?…But those are my people,” emphasizing the connection to those in the DWTS community who have died.

DWTS' 20th anniversary episode was a melting pot of the past and the present, featuring the return of the pros, their new faces, dedicated dances and warm memories. Chmerkovskiy said that it was a very special moment for his generation to be acknowledged. It made him cry out of the blue when he referred to the tribute as "overcoming" him, upon seeing Kirstie Alley coming in.

Stay tuned for more updates.