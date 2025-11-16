Complete cast breakdown of Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Kendrick Sampson, Naturi Naughton, Simone Missick and RonReaco Lee attend Love of a Lifetime Event at Harriet's Rooftop on October 28, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Bringing one of contemporary Black literature’s most beloved novels to television, Eric Jerome Dickey's Friends and Lovers makes its debut as a two-part Lifetime film event, headlining the network’s November “Love of a Lifetime” slate. Adapted from the late author’s bestselling work, the project honors his legacy of blending romance, friendship, heartbreak and emotional truth in stories that resonated deeply across generations. The project marks the first major screen adaptation of Dickey’s work since he died in 2021.

Directed by D’Angela Proctor and written by Aireka Muse, the film follows best friends Debra and Shelby as their lives intertwine with those of struggling comedian Leonard and his loyal best friend, Tyrese. As love deepens and tragedy strikes, the four are forced to rebuild, transforming their friendships into something closer to their chosen family.

Cast details for Eric Jerome Dickey’s Friends and Lovers

Naturi Naughton as Debra: Naturi Naughton stars as Debra, a Type-A doctor whose carefully structured life is upended by love, loss, and the resurfacing of old friendships. Naughton is best known for her award-winning turn as Tasha St. Patrick on Starz's Power and Power Book II: Ghost , a role that earned her two NAACP Image Awards. Viewers will also remember her as Lil' Kim in Notorious , as well as from Fame , Lottery Ticket , Mad Men , and The Playboy Club . Before her on-screen breakthrough, Naughton appeared on Broadway in Hairspray and was a member of the platinum-selling girl group 3LW.

Simone Missick as Shelby: Simone Missick plays Shelby, Debra's free-spirited best friend whose unpredictable choices add both charm and chaos to the group's dynamic. A Detroit native and Howard University alum, Missick trained at the British American Drama Academy before rising to prominence as Misty Knight in Marvel's Luke Cage , The Defenders , and Iron Fist . She also starred as Judge Lola Carmichael in All Rise and has appeared in Altered Carbon , American Koko , and Government Cheese .

Kendrick Sampson as Leonard: Kendrick Sampson steps into the role of Leonard, a rising but struggling comedian whose romance with Debra becomes a central emotional thread. Sampson is widely recognized for playing Nathan on HBO's Insecure , Caleb Hapstall on How to Get Away with Murder , and Jesse on The Vampire Diaries . His film credits include Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas , Fashionably Yours , and Something from Tiffany's .

RonReaco Lee as Tyrese: RonReaco Lee portrays Tyrese, Leonard's loyal best friend and Shelby's complicated romantic interest. His character is portrayed as a "nice guy" whose maturity and heartbreak both drive the story forward. Lee's career spans decades, beginning with films like Glory and continuing through TV staples such as Sister, Sister, Moesha, Survivor's Remorse, and Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail. He has also appeared in Guess Who, Coffee & Kareem, Nappily Ever After, The Family Business, and Divorced Sistas.

The cast list for Eric Jerome Dickey’s Friends and Lovers also includes Alfonso Aguirre as Principal Williams, Alejandro Estevon Angel as Darrius, Demitra as Calista, Jessica Luza as Leslie Stein, Drew Stephenson as Bryce, Larissa Maloney as Queenie, and Briana Starks as Ashley. Aléshah Brown, Hasani Vibez Comer, Montrel Miller, Josh Rhett Noble, Nicholas Ramsay, Michael Tibbetts and Ayanna Williams also feature in the film in various roles.

Part one of Eric Jerome Dickey’s Friends and Lovers premiered exclusively on Lifetime on November 15, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with part two airing the following day at the same time.