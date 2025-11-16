How to watch I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Season 25? Streaming platforms and more explored

Ant and Dec, Hosts of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Image via Getty)

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back with fresh faces, shows every night, while keeping the classic Bushtucker Tests, quirky Dingo Dollar tasks, and the popular spinning game.

The popular ITV reality show kicks off on November 16 as celebs head into the Aussie wilderness; followers eager to track every challenge, vote, and exit can tune in using various available services.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 — How to watch the new season

Season 25 of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs exclusively on ITV in the U.K., with new episodes dropping every night at approximately 9 p.m. GMT.

For viewers wanting to stream I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Season 25 online, ITV’s digital platform ITVX remains the primary option.

ITVX allows fans to watch episodes live or on demand at no cost. Creating a free ITVX account only requires an email address and a valid U.K. postcode.

For those outside the region, ITVX will block international access unless a VPN is used to connect to a U.K. server, which many viewers overseas rely on during the annual jungle season.

The line-up for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Season 25 includes big names across TV, music, sports, and social media:



Ruby Wax



Martin Kemp



Kelly Brook



Jack Osbourne



Aitch



Alex Scott



Angry Ginge (Morgan Burtwistle)



Shona McGarty



Eddie Kadi



Lisa Riley



The blend of comics, performers, radio hosts, and singers pushes this season’s chances for drama, odd bonds, and messy courtroom scenes the series brings.

ITV has also confirmed that Ant & Dec will return as hosts, marking another year of quick-witted commentary and running jokes during the Bushtucker Trials.

Meanwhile, the spin-off I’m a Celebrity… Unpacked returns to ITV2 and ITVX with Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers, who break down each episode, interview eliminated contestants, and discuss fan reactions as the season progresses.

Filming for Season 25 once again takes place in Dungay Creek in New South Wales, Australia — the iconic jungle location used since the show’s second season.

While the program temporarily relocated to Wales in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, this year fully returns to its classic Australian setting.

Behind the scenes, fans on social media have already begun discussing who they believe will perform best in the Trials.

Early online predictions suggest that Aitch and Alex Scott may excel in physical challenges, while Ruby Wax and Eddie Kadi are expected to contribute heavily to the season’s humor.

Forums also note that the presence of two major soap stars — Shona McGarty of EastEnders and Lisa Riley of Emmerdale — could spark the type of cross-soap interactions viewers haven’t seen often on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Voting will once again take place exclusively through the I’m a Celebrity app, available free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (UK only).

Each round allows one vote per user. The app, as ever, is critical for deciding who stays, who goes, and ultimately who becomes the King or Queen of the Jungle.

For viewers following along on social media, several celebrities have already teased their excitement — particularly Jack Osbourne, who hinted during recent interviews that time in the jungle may bring unexpected stories about his father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Meanwhile, fan accounts have pointed out that Season 25 marks the first time Angry Ginge will appear on traditional TV after growing a massive following online for his comedic gaming streams.

As Season 25 begins, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues its run as one of Britain’s most enduring unscripted television formats.

With major personalities, free streaming access, and nightly episodes, it remains one of ITV’s biggest seasonal draws.

Stay tuned for more updates.