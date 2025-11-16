“I will definitely see Kye on the outside”: Love Island alum Lacey talks about unfinished business with cast member

Love Island Australia (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia alum Lacey found herself in a love triangle, which eventually led to her exit from the show. Lacey later appeared on the Officially Unpacked podcast, mentioning how it might have been Ross who called her "ungenuine" because she was crying and could not get Jotham's name right.

Things did not work in Lacey’s favour after she was voted least likely to find a "genuine" connection by her fellow co-stars. However, Lacey did talk about some unfinished business with Kye, while saying,

“I will definitely see Kye on the outside”

Love Island Australia alum Lacey talks about her equation with Kye

While Lacey had to leave the villa, she had a heartfelt conversation with Kye before leaving. Lacey further said,

"My relationship with Kye, I felt like it was very misunderstood. Not many people got to see how genuine it was. I think there's ﻿definitely unfinished business,"

Lacey revealed further that she has spoken about some things and hopes to see him outside. Love Island Australia executive producer Josie Steele and creative director Alex Mavroidakis had earlier opened up about the casting process during the Officially Unpacked podcast, as they revealed just how Yana and Kye’s unexpected reunion seemed to happen. Josie further revealed that Kye played a significant role in Yana's application, saying,

"She talked about Kye a lot in her application, and he looked interesting, So we just reached out and asked if he would be interested in applying. It wasn’t like we were like, he definitely has to come on, she definitely has to come on,” he said. “We just thought, interesting — let’s meet him and see if he’s interesting as well.”

Yana had earlier expressed her disgust after seeing Kye and Lacey together, as she said,

“It makes me uneasy, it makes me feel gross. I actually want to throw up.”

During one of Kye and Lacey’s conversations, Kye said,

"Trust is a big thing and she doesn’t give me any from the get go. And I feel like I don’t have any trust in her either. I just wish Lacey could understand that I’ve been nothing but truthful to her and that Yana isn’t the problem.

Lacey talks about feeling “misjudged” on the show

As show host Sophie Monk asked Lacey whether she saw the elimination coming, Lacey said that she had been so misjudged in the Villa and so misunderstood, and it had been "really hard." Lacey was also vocal about really liking Kye as she prepared to pack her bag and leave the villa.

“It just s***s that we never got more time together and that they couldn't see that."

As Lacey seemingly had an emotional moment and broke down in tears, saying,

"I couldn't see myself with anyone else in the Villa but you to be honest. But everything happens for a reason."

Stay tuned for more updates.