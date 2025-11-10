Mateo shocks everyone in the villa on Love Island Australia with a surprising coupling choice

Love Island Australia 2025 (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia 2025 saw two new islanders entering the villa as bombshells, Tamara and Mateo, who became the talk of the town with their surprising coupling choices in the latest episode which premiered on November 9, 2025, on 9Now.

As host Sophie Monk announced, it was time for bombshells to pick their partners. First, it was Tamara who picked Mick, who was clearly happy and smiled.

When Mateo got to choose, he named Lacey as his partner. However, it was surprising because his chemistry sparked with Isabel and Yana.

Here's what happened on the latest episode of Love Island Australia 2025

Tensions ran high in the villa of Love Island Australia 2025 as the Islanders prepared for another dramatic recoupling. The night started with emotions already running deep, but it was Mateo’s decision that truly stole the spotlight as no one could have predicted what was about to happen.

When host Sophie Monk announced:

Tamara, it's time for you to choose a boy to couple up with. You can choose any boy you like, regardless of whether they're in a couple.

Tamara stepped forward to make her choice when she was announced that she wanted to couple up with Mick. Mick was clearly flattered as he smiled and admitted he was feeling a bit better than the other night.

The pair looked happy together, even receiving compliments from Sophie, who said that they made a good-looking couple, and Mick replied, saying:

I think we look very nice together. You do. She looks better to me, but yeah.

Now it was time for Mateo to pick his partner, who confidently stepped forward and explained that he wanted to couple up with his chosen girl because she shared his values and was looking for the same kind of connection.

His calm tone kept everyone on edge, guessing because he had a spark with two women: Isabel and Yana. Mateo finally said the name Lacy, leaving the entire villa stunned.

Lacy, visibly surprised, admitted she was not expecting to be chosen, as she went up and hugged Mateo, noting when Sophie asked her that she was looking surprised:

Yeah, to be honest, I wasn't expecting that. Um, we did have a really good, cool conversation today. But yeah, I was not expecting that.

Meanwhile, Kai, who was Lacey's connection, tried to stay composed after watching the unexpected move, noting that it was not exactly the birthday ending he had hoped. As Sophie asked him about his reaction, Kai said:

Yeah. I mean, it is what it is. He had to have choose someone. I mean, it's not the birthday I wanted to, you know, really want to end on, but look, it is what it is. He had to choose, and I can't be can't be disappointed with his uh decision.

However, it is not the most surprising moment in the whole latest episode of Love Island Australia 2025, as something else took place that left everyone with mouths wide open as the night's final recoupling reached its most intense moment.

There was one girl, Yana, while two boys were left to be picked: Kie, who was Yana's ex, and Cooper, who was someone Yana picked and connected with on the first day of Love Island Australia 2025. Sophie asks her, stating:

As if the choice wasn't hard enough, you're now facing a boy that you were in love with a matter of months ago, or someone you picked on day one and had an initial bond with.

Yana got emotional as she was visibly torn between the two choices. Then, finally, she took Kai's name, which left everyone gasping in the villa as nobody had expected that.

Cooper looked heartbroken, while Kye was clearly shocked and grateful as he sat down with her and said:

Um, look, I'm stoked that she picked me. I genuinely didn't think that would happen. Um, I think we didn't really get off to the right foot when I first come in here, and um, you know, I just appreciate she's giving me another chance. So, thank you.

