Which couples are still together from Love Island Australia 2025? Details explored

Sophie Monk, host of Love Island Australia 2025 (Image Via Getty)

This year’s Love Island Australia which is rooted as its most sinful season is already making waves.



Love Island Australia season 7 hosted by Sophie Monk brings the audience another season with a fresh batch of Islanders who are looking for love in the picturesque locales of Mallorca, Spain.

Love Island brings together a group of singles who in this season are living in a villa in Mallorca.

To remain in the competition, the contestants also known as Islanders must couple up with another Islander and the duo that remains till the end of the competition wins $50,000.

On the first day, the islanders couple up with each other on the basis of their first impressions.

But they can always rechoose and couple up with another islander as well.

Islanders may join the villa at many stages throughout the season.

Islanders who are single after recoupling could be eliminated and dumped off the island.

Love Island Australia season 7: Who are still together on the show







Though it is too early for the couples and the drama that unfolds in Love Island Australia 2025.

Here is the list of status of all the couples inside Love Island Australia.

Yana and Cooper

Yana and Cooper picked each other during the first round of the coupling on the show.

Yana was first to pick Cooper as it seemed quite destined as both the singles were donning matching leopard print.

But now with the entry of bombshell Mick who is trying his best to woo Yana and steal her, it would be interesting to see the future of the couple on the show.

Mick and Yana

The bombshell Mick and the islander Yana are still stealing glances on the show. But the monday night bombshell Kyle who is also Yana’s ex can change that very soon.

Sharn and Ross

Sharn and Ross though did not show any chemistry earlier on the show but they are very much together.

But show is just started and it would be interesting to witness that whether the chemistry between the couple brighten up or some interesting twist is waiting for audiences.

Lacey and Jotham

The level of attraction between Lacey and Jotham is hard to miss.

But Jotham was easily lured by bombshell Gabby which left Gabby feeling lonely.

But Lacy was also seen cuddling Cooper, so it remains to be seen what happens to them in the future.

For now they both are a couple.

Isabel and Connor

Connor has the most chances to woo the girls in the house.

This was all thanks to the first challenge of Love Island Australia 2025 where he made out with almost all of them including bombshell Gabby.

It is too early to predict the future of this couple on the show and audience would have to wait for upcoming episodes to learn more.

Bailey and Zac

Their journey on the show was quite promising at first but Bailey and Zac broke up after he learned that she does not want to have kids.

Their break up during episode two made things difficult for them.

They both tried to move on with different people and make the best of their situation but unfortunately they became the first two islanders who were sent back home during the eliminations.

Fate of the rest of the couples will come to light during the upcoming episodes as the show progresses.

Stay tuned for more such updates.