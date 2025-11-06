Love Island Australia: Two bombshells arrive, shaking up the villa

Love Island Australia season 7 (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia season 7 latest episode turned up the heat in the villa with the arrival of not one, but two new bombshells, Tamara and Mateo, who entered right after one of the cheekiest challenges of the season so far.

Love Island Australia season 7 is a hit reality series, streaming exclusively on 9Now, bringing together a group of single men and women on an Island in Mallorca to find love.

Hosted once again by the ever-charismatic Sophie Monk, who would guide the Love Island Australia contestants in the sun-soaked Spanish villa where they deliver lots of drama, rivalry, romance, and lust.

The latest episode, released on Thursday, November 6, 2025, gathered islanders in a steamy round of Cupid’s Arrow and was then followed by the entry of two new bombshells, surprising everyone present.

The new bombshells, Tamara and Mateo, turned up the heat on Love Island Australia season 7

The Islanders gathered for a steamy round of Cupid’s Arrow in episode 8 of Love Island Australia 2025, a game that had them blindfolded with a bow in their hand, ready to aim at a board featuring three faces chosen by their fellow contestants.

Whoever’s face is hit by the arrow would receive a kiss. The environment gets chaotic, full of laughter and lighthearted. Kye and Yana quickly became the group’s favorite targets for fun, as they were grouped up and forced to relive their history with a kiss.

“Ugh, once again I’ve got to kiss my ex-boyfriend,” Yana said.

This was followed by some other unexpected couplings, such as Connor and Gabby locking lips while Izzy looked in disbelief, and Isabel found herself kissing Ross in one of the surprising moments.

That’s when a text came to add some spice to Love Island Australia with the entry of a new bombshell, Tamara, into the villa.

"Islanders, you know what would add some spice to this game? A new smoking hot GIRL bombshell," Cooper read.

Tamara energized the whole atmosphere while sharing a passionate kiss with Jotham that had everyone talking. Even Gabby could not hide her discomfort, admitting it was a tough watch.

As the only single boy in the villa, the group decided to give Cooper a helping hand. When Tamara stepped up, she laughed, admitting,

“I looked at the board and my face was on there three times.”

Mick made a special request before his turn: Don’t put Cooper on my board.

Naturally, the Islanders did exactly the opposite. Mick hit Cooper’s face squarely on the board. What followed was one of the night’s funniest moments, with Connor intervening to save the day by planting a big, playful kiss on Mick’s cheek.

Cooper, jokingly defending himself,

“If you’ve seen the serums and snake oils and snail slime he puts all over his face, you don’t want to put your lips on that!”

As the Islanders were still coping with Tamara’s entry, another text dropped, announcing one more new bombshell. The message read:

One game, two new bombshells! Welcome, Mateo!

The girls got too excited as it was a boy with Connor reacting:

"﻿They were all very, very excited. Just back it off a little bit,"

As everyone was trying to get a better look at Mateo, Yana exclaimed,

“This man is hotter than the sun! "Puts all the boys to shame!"﻿

When it came time for his first kiss, Isabel caught Mateo’s eye instantly. The chemistry between the two was evident, leaving Connor, who is Isabel’s current partner, clearly unpleased as he admitted.

"It wasn't great to watch, I'm not gonna lie!" Connor said. "I can tell he's into her. Game on bro."

Mateo also shared a slow and sensual kiss with Lacey, calling it the best kiss of the night, and even had an intimate moment with Sharn, proving he’s already one of the most in-demand bombshells this season of Love Island Australia.