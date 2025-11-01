Who went home in the latest episode of Love Island Australia 2025?

Bailry McGarrell (Image Via Instagram/ @Baileymcgarrell)

The singles may have just hit the villa, but a big twist has already shaken things up. In one of the earliest shake-ups of the season, two Islanders were sent home: Zac and Bailey.

Zac, an Olympic swimmer and Bailey, a Canadian model, coupled up on day one.

But things went off course when Zac found out that Bailey didn’t want children, and he pulled away.

Bailey then shifted her attention to bombshell entrant Mick, only for Mick to pick another woman during the recoupling.

Then came the shock as the first bombshells, Gabby and Mick, arrived and stirred the game.

After their picks were locked in, the remaining men and women had to vote out someone from the opposite gender.

The decision landed on Zac and Bailey, who exited the villa early.

It was a dramatic start. Both Zac and Bailey were disappointed with the outcome.



“It feels really disappointing,” Bailey said, “I feel like both of us deserve to be in here.”



The early exit sends a clear message: no one is safe in the villa, even with a partner.

As the season ramps up, the remaining Islanders will have to stay sharp, build real connections and hope their names aren't called at the fire-pit.

Inside Love Island: What’s happening this season







If you’re just tuning in: Love Island Australia puts singles in a villa together to find love, but also to survive eliminations.

The show kicks off with ten contestants, five women and five men.

Then bombshells arrive to shake things up. In this season, the first entrant was Gabby, followed by Mick, to balance the gender numbers.

Once all Islanders are in the villa, coupling begins.

Each person chooses someone to pair up with at a fire-pit. If you’re left alone after coupling, you risk being dumped.

And in this season, elimination rules have already shown a twist: after the bombshells made their first choices, men and women separately selected someone from the opposite sex to leave.

That led to Zac and Bailey’s early exit.

Over the course of the season, you will witness text chats, recoupling events, and new surprises coming in.

The events cause conflicts, changes in alliances, and unexpected departures.

The prize, the location (Mallorca, Spain), host Sophie Monk, and the villa vibe make the backdrop for lots of romance and conflict.

Amidst watching, take note of the one who chooses the other, the one who changes his partner, and the reactions of the people when they are in their weak moments.

This season has already revealed itself to be very surprising, very tense, and full of unexpected collaborations.

As fresh bombshells constantly enter the villa, no couple can ever feel absolutely secure.

According to the creators, even more unexpected twists are to follow, including secret voting, partner swaps, and surprise challenges that could alter the course of the competitors.

Beyond that, as the Islanders will have to choose between friendship and love, the audience should also be prepared for more heartbreaking events.

Love Island Australia 2025 is shaping up to be its most unexpected season yet, with Sophie Monk watching very closely and the love prize and bragging rights up for grabs.

The game is just as much about forming attachments as it is about passing the challenges.

The initial two eliminations indicate that this season has no intentions of being easy.

Stay tuned for more updates.











