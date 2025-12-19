The More the Merrier cast: Every character featured in the romance drama and the actors behind them

Brendan Penny and Rachel Boston in The More the Merrier (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Hallmark Channel)

Hallmark Channel's The More the Merrier is a 2025 original holiday romance directed by Peter Benson. It premiered on November 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET/PT as part of the network's Countdown to Christmas lineup.

The film follows Dr Alice Rogers (Rachel Boston), a dedicated ER doctor who volunteers for every Christmas Eve shift at a rural hospital in Pine Ridge to spread cheer and let colleagues spend time with family.

When a blizzard snows everyone in, new cardiologist Dr Brian Davis (Brendan Penny) joins her for an unexpected overnight baby boom with multiple women going into labour.

As they deliver babies and care for patients including a young heart patient inspired by real stories, their differing approaches to medicine and holidays spark romance.

The story blends medical drama, community support, and festive spirit with subplots involving staff, patients and locals.

Leads Boston and Penny anchor the film alongside a strong supporting ensemble including a special cameo by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

The More the Merrier cast: Every character and the actors bringing Hallmark's Christmas drama to life

Dr Alice Rogers played by Rachel Boston. The optimistic ER doctor loves holiday traditions and goes all out to make the shift festive. Boston, a Tennessee native has starred in numerous Hallmark films like The Last Bridesmaid, Dating the Delaneys and A Christmas Carousel. She's also known for series roles in Witches of East End, In Plain Sight and American Dreams.

Dr Brian Davis played by Brendan Penny. The pragmatic new cardiologist starts sceptical of the decorations but warms up through the night's events. Penny is a Hallmark staple, appearing in movies such as The Wedding Cottage and In Merry Measure. He spent six seasons on Chesapeake Shores and has credits in BH90210 and Supernatural.

The supporting cast members include-

Catherine Fenwick played by Lucia Walters. Walters has appeared in Virgin River, Goosebumps, Notes of Autumn, and Hallmark films like Autumn in the Vineyard.

Monica Johnson played by Aadila Dosani. Dosani is known for roles in Joe Pickett, Nancy Drew, Unspeakable, and Supergirl.

Elena Jones played by Carmel Amit. Amit has recurring roles in Virgin River, You Me Her, Ghost Wars, and appeared in Longlegs and Fifty Shades Darker.

Ruth Camp played by Iris Quinn. Quinn has credits in Firefly Lane, Mystery 101, Chesapeake Shores, Slither, and The X-Files.

Samantha Cameron played by Donna Benedicto. Benedicto has starred in Hallmark movies like Sweet Carolina, Jingle Bell Bride, and series roles in Supergirl and Almost Human.

Jake played by Jerry Wasserman. A veteran actor with over 200 credits, Wasserman is known for I, Robot, Alive, Watchmen, and The Last of Us.

Dr Natalie Spencer played by Marlie Collins. Collins has appeared in A Lot Like Christmas, The Christmas Doctor, and Lucifer.

Zoe played by Cai Holm. Holm is recognised for Goosebumps (2023) and short films like FMK and Ghost Crush.

Special appearance include:

Damar Hamlin (as himself)– The Buffalo Bills player makes a cameo, connecting with young patients over shared heart health experiences and promoting community support.

Where to watch The More the Merrier

The More the Merrier aired on Hallmark Channel and is available for streaming on Hallmark+.

