Marciano Brunette addresses The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jessi Ngatikaura’s blackmail claims involving their affair

Jessi Ngatikaura from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" (Image Via Getty)

Vanderpump Rules star Marciano Brunette responded to Jessi Ngatikaura’s blackmail allegation against her husband over their relationship.

For the unversed, Jessi Ngatikaura’s cheating scandal with Marciano was first revealed in season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Jessi shared, as reported by US Weekly, that the duo had an affair for two weeks.

She stated, as reported by US Weekly on November 13, 2025:



“ I did feel a connection to him in that sense because he was there for me and he made me feel special. Jordan would put me down a lot. Marciano told me how pretty and cool and fun I was. I felt like there was a connection there because he was giving me something I was lacking. But I wouldn’t say I was in love with him.”



Jessi revealed that in the end, her husband, Jordan, came to know about the affair through their phone.

She recently shared about how her husband emotionally blackmailed her after knowing about her affair on Niall Viall’s The Viall’s podcast.

Now, in an exclusive interview with US Weekly on December 17, Marciano has talked about the blackmail allegation. He talked about how he was unaware of it, and it was “news” to him.

He stated, as reported by US Weekly:



" It’s not something I was aware of. It was news to me."



Marciano also opened up about Jessi's husband, Jordan, and hoped that “time heals all.”

In the interview, he also talked about how the affair is going to be “salt in the wound” for Jordan.







He continued saying:



“ If he’s willing to overcome it then I think he knows I’m open to it. Because I have told him that he’s a really good dude. At least to me, he’s a really nice guy. I like him a lot.”



The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jessi Ngatikaura talked about emotional abuse she faced from her husband on The Viall Podcast







Jessi talked about her relationship and the emotional abuse she faced from her husband after her affair with Marciano with Natalie Joy Viall on the podcast.

She also talked about how things between Jordan and her went bad over time.

Jessi stated:



“ With Jordan, it was over time of like him putting me down, yelling at me, berating me, being super controlling. Like it was just little things. And I think that’s why it blindsided me so much because it was, over time, really small movements, and it became just like toxic.”



She then said how she and Jordan had been dealing with the affair for six months without anyone noticing. She then said:



“ But during that six months it got worse than it ever had. He was blackmailing me. Um he was like threatening to like send my texts out to Marciano, to the world and like anything he didn’t agree with. He had it on his TikTok drafts, and he was like I’m going to post it.”



Jessi also remarked about how she got into a really “low place” and her “confidence was shattered.”

She admitted on the podcast:



“ I was at a really low place because Jordan had gotten me to a point where like my confidence shattered. Like I could not do anything right. He was really resentful of my business, everything I did, name calling, putting me down. Like it was just really bad.”



Her husband Jordan also presented his side of the story, and talked about working on the relationship with Jessi.

He appeared on The Niall Viall podcast on November 26, 2025, and stated:



“ I'm willing to take accountability and that you can make mistakes and you can grow from them and you don't necessarily have to be perfect, but if you're continuing to work, I think that's kind of genuinely like what's made Jesse and I have, I don't want to call it success, but like the only reason that we're in the place that we're at today is because of continuing to work on ourselves.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.