Boston Blue season 1 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Penny, Lena and Danny from Boston Blue season 1 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Past comes back to bite in the quest for justice on Boston Blue season 1 episode 9, titled Collateral Damage, slated to arrive on December 19, 2025. The show is expected to focus on events from Mae’s past as Sarah embarks on a guilt-ridden pursuit of justice and Jonah has questions about his father’s death. At the same time, Danny can be seen partnering Lena as they investigate a homicide.

CBS’s procedural drama fans know that Boston Blue season 1 premiered on October 17, 2025, giving Danny Reagan, an NYPD detective, a new setting to solve cases as he relocated to Boston to take care of Sean, a rookie in Boston PD, after he was injured. Since Danny was supposed to stay in the city for a while, he collaborated with Lena Silver in solving various crimes in the city while getting to know her and her family better.

Danny’s involvement in Boston’s law scene was showcased in the first eight episodes, highlighting various crimes. From drug investigation and homicide to hostage crisis, robbery and political pressure, the Blue Bloods spinoff presented Danny, Lena, Sarah, Mae, Sean, and Jonah’s struggles to keep the streets crime-free.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 9: Where to catch the episode?

As a CBS Original series, the ninth episode of Boston Blue season 1 will air on CBS on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Those who miss the live broadcast on CBS may stream the episode on Paramount Plus the next day, December 20, 2025.

Moreover, the broadcast can be accessed through live TV streaming on various platforms such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Fubo, and more. Viewers located outside the US or in geolocations outside CBS broadcasts may contact their local television service providers or use a VPN to access the show.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 9: When to watch?

As mentioned before the ninth episode of Boston Blue season 1 will air on CBS on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10 pm ET. With the time covering the parent series’ slot, the timing for airing of the episode will be different as per time zones. Some of the timings are mentioned in the table below.



Timings for Boston Blue season 1 episode 9 Time Zones Day and date Time Hawaii Standard Time Friday, December 19, 2025 4 pm Alaska Time Friday, December 19, 2025 6 pm Pacific Time Friday, December 19, 2025 7 pm Central Time Friday, December 19, 2025 9 pm Eastern Time Friday, December 19, 2025 10 pm UK Time Saturday, December 20, 2025 3 am Singapore Time Saturday, December 20, 2025 11 am Australian Eastern Time Saturday, December 20, 2025 1 pm

A quick recap of Boston Blue season 1 episode 8

With a mouthful title, In the Name of the Father, And the Son…, the eighth episode of the season dealt with the homicide of Matt Miller in front of his wife and his son. What looked like an attempted robbery, turned into a planned killing as the team looked into an auto theft ring and a recently released criminal. While the investigations pointed to the young wife’s involvement along with her former lover in the murder of her husband, there was not enough evidence to frame charges.

Noticing that Evelyn was devoutly religious, the team brought in Lena’s grandfather, the respected Reverend Peters, to talk to her. The Reverend helped Evelyn open up by sharing his secret. He explained how secrets fester, such as he did not tell Mae the truth about her mother taking her own life. This shaped Mae’s behavior.

His pious presence pushed Evelyn to confess to Baldwin’s power over her since they were kids. As such, she agreed to help him do away with her rich husband. However, Matt’s expression before he died made Evelyn remorseful, and she meant to change her ways. Her confession solved the case.

Elsewhere, Sarah saved Sean and Jonah’s jobs after they arrested a drunk fire captain but were forced to drop the charges by their Chief. However, when the captain and his friends wanted to press charges, Sarah stopped them and had the two rookies reinstated.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 9: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Titled Collateral Damage, the upcoming episode will delve into Mae’s past and its present repercussions. The synopsis for episode 9 says:

“Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions; Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice; Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case.”

As per the synopsis, Mae’s past decisions as the District Attorney will likely have some serious outcomes in the present time. While she must face the very public reaction to her actions, her family may also hold a grudge against her. That may include Jonah, who harbors grudges about his father’s death.

Mae must handle this situation delicately as she faces all the pressure. Whether the situation has any link to the recent arrest of Assistant District Attorney Beekman, who handled Ben Silver’s case, remains to be seen. At the same time, Sarah will likely struggle with guilt. She will handle her inner turmoil while striving to set things right in the path of justice.

Both siblings will attempt to undo the past wrongs. Elsewhere, Danny and Lena will be seen investigating a murder using their skills and experience with personal crimes.

Tune in to CBS to catch the emotional crime drama on Boston Blue season 1 episode 9 at 10 pm ET.