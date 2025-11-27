Boston Blue season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Danny Reagan (Image via Youtube / Boston Blue)

Boston Blue season 1, episode 7, called “Baggage Claim,” will air on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+. Early hints suggest this episode will have intense police work, personal challenges, and events that could change ongoing investigations.

Boston Blue season 1 has been full of exciting cases and personal drama. Detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, has had to balance dangerous investigations with family matters and romantic challenges. His son Sean has also faced questions about love and duty.

Lena, Sara, and Mae have dealt with tough ethical choices while uncovering corruption and navigating Boston’s justice system. Episode 6, called “Code of Ethics,” was full of tension and emotion. Danny and NYPD Detective Maria Baez worked together to catch a violent serial home invader. Sean’s new romance with a young felon ran into problems.

Lena had to face her childhood friend’s criminal choices. Meanwhile, Sara and Mae uncovered a leak in the DA’s office that could have serious consequences and affect past cases.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 7 airs on Friday

Boston Blue season 1, episode 7, called “Baggage Claim,” will air on Friday, December 5, 2025. The episode starts at 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT and keeps the show’s usual Friday night time slot. Fans can look forward to more intense investigations, personal drama, and important events that will push the season’s storylines forward.

Where to watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 7

Fans can watch Boston Blue season 1, episode 7, live on CBS. CBS is part of Paramount Skydance after merging with Paramount Global. Paramount+ will have the episode available the next day. It has two plans. The Essential plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

The Premium plan costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. CBS and Paramount+ make it simple to watch the latest Boston Blue episodes on TV or on demand.

What to expect from Boston Blue season 1 episode 7

Episode 7, “Baggage Claim,” is full of excitement and emotional moments. Danny and the Boston PD team are focused on building a strong case against a suspect. Lena makes a discovery that challenges Danny and forces hard choices. Sarah tries to handle her work while dealing with personal issues.

Mae faces political pressure that could affect ongoing investigations. Sean and Jonah find a detail that might change their case and create tension. Each character is pulled in different directions. Alliances are tested, secrets come out, and Boston Blue mixes crime-solving with personal stakes, making this an important episode fans will not want to miss.

A brief recap of episode 6 before Boston Blue season 1 episode 7 arrives

Episode 6 showed Danny balancing both personal and work challenges. Baez helped him track a clever home invader who had found ways to exploit security gaps. Sean’s feelings for Penny, a felon on parole, caused tension as he struggled between doing his duty and following his heart.

Lena had to face the hard truth about her friend’s gang involvement. Meanwhile, Sara and Mae discovered that ADA Phillip Beakman had been leaking important information.

The team’s work eventually led to catching the main suspect. Family relationships also played a key role in how decisions were made. Sean being honest with Danny about Penny, Lena making difficult moral choices about her friend, and the investigation into the internal leak all helped set up new conflicts and surprises for episode 7.

Fans of the show can watch the new episodes of Boston Blue season 1 on CBS and Paramount Plus.