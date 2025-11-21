Boston Blue season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Danny Reagan (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

Boston Blue season 1 returns with episode 6, titled “Code of Ethics,” this Friday, November 21, 2025, at 10 PM ET on CBS. In this episode, Detective Danny Reagan teams up with NYPD’s Maria Baez in Boston to catch a serial home invader. At the same time, rookie Sean starts a new romance and Mae and Sarah uncover a possible leak in the justice system.

Boston Blue Season 1 has been exciting so far. Detective Danny Reagan and his team have worked on some of Boston’s toughest cases. They have investigated unsolved heists and shocking mass shootings. The team has faced difficult cases while also dealing with personal challenges. Crime-solving in Boston is never easy.

There have been tensions in the Silver family and in Danny’s own home. The team has had to deal with family problems, moral questions, and unexpected betrayals. Season 1 has combined intense police investigations with personal stories. This mix has set the stage for even more gripping cases ahead.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 6 airs on Friday

Boston Blue season 1, episode 6, called “Code of Ethics,” will air on Friday, November 21, 2025. Fans can watch the episode at 10 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. PT. The show will continue with exciting cases and personal stories that have kept viewers engaged and coming back every week.

Where to watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 6

You can watch Boston Blue season 1, episode 6 on CBS. CBS is part of the Paramount Skydance network after it merged with Paramount Global. You can also stream the episode on Paramount Plus. The service has two plans.

The Essential plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. The Premium plan costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Both plans give access to Boston Blue and many other popular CBS shows.

What to expect from Boston Blue season 1 episode 6

In “Code of Ethics,” Detective Danny Reagan teams up with NYPD’s Maria Baez in Boston to track a serial home invader. They use their skills together in a tense and dangerous case. Rookie Sean starts a new romance with Penny, but her probation status causes problems for their relationship.

Meanwhile, Mae and Sarah discover a serious leak that could affect the justice system. The team also faces growing tensions and personal challenges. This episode promises plenty of action and emotional moments for both the detectives and their families.

A brief recap of episode 5 before Boston Blue season 1 episode 6 arrives

In Episode 5, “Suffer the Children,” the Boston Blue team dealt with a shocking case about a teenage mass shooter named Kyle Ferguson. Detective Lena discovered a link between a recent murder and the decades-old Rose Hawthorne Museum heist.

Danny and Lena worked together to solve the mystery. They uncovered family secrets and betrayals that led Clayton Gosher to commit a deadly act over a long-hidden confession.

Danny handled personal matters as his son Sean thought about moving out to be more independent. Sarah pushed to charge Kyle’s parents for their part in his violent actions. The episode ended with Lena feeling frustrated over the missing paintings. The team finished the case but was ready to face the next big challenge.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Boston Blue season 1 on CBS and Paramount+.

