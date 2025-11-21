How to watch The Conjuring: Last Rites online? Streaming options explained

When it comes to horror movie franchises, no one does it better than the Conjuring franchise. The Conjuring franchise has been entertaining audiences since 2013. It further expanded to two different sub-franchises, Annabelle and The Nun. Now it all came to an end with The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5, 2025, and is now set to be released on OTT. Conjuring movies are based on real-life stories of paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren. In the final chapter, Ed and Lorraine Warren delve into a terrifying haunting history connected to a cursed mirror in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Judy Warren, their daughter, becomes the primary target of the devil after the Smurl family encounters violent paranormal incidents. In an important confrontation, the Warrens destroy the mirror, expel the creature, and restore harmony to both households.

Official synopsis by IMDb -

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.

The Conjuring: Last Rites- Streaming guide

The last instalment of the Conjuring universe is all set to make its streaming debut with HBO Max on 21st November 2025. Viewers can rent it for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video. It has 30 days to start viewing and 48 hours to finish once playback starts. It is also available on Apple TV for almost the same price, and after purchase, one can choose to retain it permanently in the digital library. The film is also available for digital purchase on Fandango at Home in the United States and some other countries. It is inspired by the real-life Smurl haunting case.

List of its cast members:

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Tilly Walker as Carin Smurl

John Brotherton as Brad Hamilton

Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren

Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas

Ben Hardy as Tony Spera

Steve Coulter as Father Gordon

Peter Wight as Grandpa Smurl

Rebecca Calder as Janet Smurl

Kate Fahy as Grandma Smurl

Elliot Cowan as Jack Smurl

Kíla Lord Cassidy as Heather Smurl

Beau Gadsdon as Dawn Smurl

Molly Cartwright as Shannon Smurl

The Conjuring: Last Rites- Guide to other movies of the same franchise



If the audience desires to revisit all the other Conjuring franchise movies, here is a guide and where one can watch these movies. In total, there are eight movies-

The Conjuring (2013)

Where to Stream: HBO Max or Hulu

Where to Rent: Prime Video

Annabelle (2014)

Where to Stream: Netflix

Where to Rent: Prime Video

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video

The Nun (2018)

Where to Stream: Netflix

Where to Rent: Prime Video

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video

The Nun 2 (2023)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video



