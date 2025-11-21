Type keyword(s) to search

How to watch The Conjuring: Last Rites online? Streaming options explained

Find out where to watch The Conjuring: Last Rites online, including rental, purchase, and upcoming streaming options on major OTT platforms.
By Tashleen Kaur | Friday 11/21/2025, 5:52AM EST
    How to watch The Conjuring: Last Rites online? Streaming options explained

    When it comes to horror movie franchises, no one does it better than the Conjuring franchise. The Conjuring franchise has been entertaining audiences since 2013. It further expanded to two different sub-franchises, Annabelle and The Nun. Now it all came to an end with The Conjuring: Last Rites. 

    The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5, 2025, and is now set to be released on OTT. Conjuring movies are based on real-life stories of paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren. In the final chapter, Ed and Lorraine Warren delve into a terrifying haunting history connected to a cursed mirror in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Judy Warren, their daughter, becomes the primary target of the devil after the Smurl family encounters violent paranormal incidents. In an important confrontation, the Warrens destroy the mirror, expel the creature, and restore harmony to both households. 

    Official synopsis by IMDb -

    Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.

    The Conjuring: Last Rites- Streaming guide


    The last instalment of the Conjuring universe is all set to make its streaming debut with HBO Max on 21st November 2025. Viewers can rent it for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video. It has 30 days to start viewing and 48 hours to finish once playback starts. It is also available on Apple TV for almost the same price, and after purchase, one can choose to retain it permanently in the digital library. The film is also available for digital purchase on Fandango at Home in the United States and some other countries. It is inspired by the real-life Smurl haunting case. 

    List of its cast members:

    • Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

    • Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

    • Tilly Walker as Carin Smurl

    • John Brotherton as Brad Hamilton

    • Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren

    • Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas

    • Ben Hardy as Tony Spera

    • Steve Coulter as Father Gordon

    • Peter Wight as Grandpa Smurl

    • Rebecca Calder as Janet Smurl

    • Kate Fahy as Grandma Smurl

    • Elliot Cowan as Jack Smurl

    • Kíla Lord Cassidy as Heather Smurl

    • Beau Gadsdon as Dawn Smurl

    • Molly Cartwright as Shannon Smurl

    The Conjuring: Last Rites- Guide to other movies of the same franchise


    If the audience desires to revisit all the other Conjuring franchise movies, here is a guide and where one can watch these movies. In total, there are eight movies-

    • The Conjuring (2013)

    Where to Stream: HBO Max or Hulu
    Where to Rent: Prime Video

    • Annabelle (2014)

    Where to Stream: Netflix
    Where to Rent: Prime Video

    • The Conjuring 2 (2016)

    Where to Stream: HBO Max
    Where to Rent: Prime Video

    • Annabelle: Creation (2017)

    Where to Stream: HBO Max
    Where to Rent: Prime Video

    • The Nun (2018)

    Where to Stream: Netflix
    Where to Rent: Prime Video

    • Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

    Where to Stream: HBO Max
    Where to Rent: Prime Video

    • The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

    Where to Stream: HBO Max
    Where to Rent: Prime Video

    • The Nun 2 (2023)

    Where to Stream: HBO Max
    Where to Rent: Prime Video


