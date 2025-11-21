How to watch The Conjuring: Last Rites online? Streaming options explained

When it comes to horror movie franchises, no one does it better than the Conjuring franchise. The Conjuring franchise has been entertaining audiences since 2013. It further expanded to two different sub-franchises, Annabelle and The Nun. Now it all came to an end with The Conjuring: Last Rites.
The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5, 2025, and is now set to be released on OTT. Conjuring movies are based on real-life stories of paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren. In the final chapter, Ed and Lorraine Warren delve into a terrifying haunting history connected to a cursed mirror in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Judy Warren, their daughter, becomes the primary target of the devil after the Smurl family encounters violent paranormal incidents. In an important confrontation, the Warrens destroy the mirror, expel the creature, and restore harmony to both households.
Official synopsis by IMDb -
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.
The final chapter.— HBO Max Movies (@moviesonmax) November 14, 2025
The Conjuring: Last Rites starts streaming November 21 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/NAzSPTAfPw
The last instalment of the Conjuring universe is all set to make its streaming debut with HBO Max on 21st November 2025. Viewers can rent it for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99 on Amazon Prime Video. It has 30 days to start viewing and 48 hours to finish once playback starts. It is also available on Apple TV for almost the same price, and after purchase, one can choose to retain it permanently in the digital library. The film is also available for digital purchase on Fandango at Home in the United States and some other countries. It is inspired by the real-life Smurl haunting case.
List of its cast members:
Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren
Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren
Tilly Walker as Carin Smurl
John Brotherton as Brad Hamilton
Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren
Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas
Ben Hardy as Tony Spera
Steve Coulter as Father Gordon
Peter Wight as Grandpa Smurl
Rebecca Calder as Janet Smurl
Kate Fahy as Grandma Smurl
Elliot Cowan as Jack Smurl
Kíla Lord Cassidy as Heather Smurl
Beau Gadsdon as Dawn Smurl
Molly Cartwright as Shannon Smurl
If the audience desires to revisit all the other Conjuring franchise movies, here is a guide and where one can watch these movies. In total, there are eight movies-
Where to Stream: HBO Max or Hulu
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Where to Stream: Netflix
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Where to Stream: Netflix
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Where to Stream: HBO Max
Where to Rent: Prime Video
Stay tuned for more updates about the entertainment world.
TOPICS: The Conjuring: Last Rites