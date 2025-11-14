Boston Blue season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Danny Reagan (Image via Youtube / Boston Blue)

Boston Blue season 1 episode 5, called “Suffer the Children,” will air on CBS on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10 PM ET and 7 PM PT. The episode will feature an exciting murder investigation as Danny and Lena try to solve one of Boston’s most famous unsolved crimes.

The Silver family faces rising tensions that test their ideas about accountability and parenting.

Boston Blue season 1 has kept viewers hooked as Detective Danny Reagan handles tough cases while balancing life with his family.

Earlier, the Silver family came together to remember Ben Silver on the anniversary of his death and shared touching memories.

Meanwhile, Mae faced a difficult legal situation that challenged her loyalty to both justice and her late husband’s legacy.

Lena worked closely with Danny on the investigation of Henry Chen’s murder, which led to a bigger criminal case. Sarah dealt with a dangerous hostage situation, and Jonah helped strengthen the bond between Danny and Sean.

With family challenges and complicated cases happening at the same time, the show has created a strong story that sets up the next episode.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 5 airs on Friday

Boston Blue season 1 episode 5 will air on Friday, November 14, 2025. Fans can watch it at 10 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. PT. The episode, called “Suffer the Children,” will feature an exciting mix of tough investigations and family drama.

Danny and Lena will face challenges in their work while the Silver family deals with personal struggles.

Where to watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 5

Fans can watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 5 on CBS, the channel that also airs popular shows like NCIS, Ghosts, and Big Brother.

CBS is now part of Paramount Skydance after joining with Paramount Global.

The episode can also be streamed on Paramount+. It can also be watched live or on-demand with the Essential plan for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year and the Premium plan for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

What to expect from Boston Blue season 1 episode 5

​​Boston Blue season 1 episode 5, “Suffer the Children,” will challenge the characters both at work and at home. Danny and Lena take on a serious murder case connected to one of Boston’s most famous unsolved crimes, putting their skills to the test.

The Silver family faces conflicts over a shooting case that raises questions about justice, parenting, and responsibility.

The episode will explore difficult moral choices and show family members dealing with different opinions. Danny and Lena also discover unexpected connections between the case and Boston’s criminal network, adding more suspense.

With personal relationships under pressure and high-stakes investigations, the episode promises a mix of mystery, tough decisions, and emotional family drama.

A brief recap of episode 4 before Boston Blue season 1 episode 5 arrives

Episode 4, “Rites of Passage,” focused on the Silver family remembering Ben Silver and dealing with personal and work challenges.

Danny and Lena investigated Henry Chen’s murder, which was connected to a bank robbery planned by Jimmy Halloway’s creditors.

Meanwhile, Sarah faced a dangerous hostage situation, and Mae made an important legal decision about an old case with harsh sentencing.

Family relationships were also important as Danny and Sean worked on their father-son bond. Lena chose to embrace Judaism to honor Ben.

The episode combined emotional moments with exciting investigations and set up Boston Blue season 1 episode 5 for more suspense and character-driven drama.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Boston Blue season 1 on CBS.