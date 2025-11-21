What time does The Last Frontier season 1 episode 9 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Image via Apple TV

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 8 revealed a lot about Sidney’s past, and The Last Frontier season 1 episode 9 is set to premiere on November 28, 2025, on Apple TV at 12 a.m. ET. We learned that the CIA had been lying to her for years about her father’s death. The episode also sheds light on Archive 6, the secret intel the CIA has been trying to retrieve. Archive 6 contains a list of all past operations done under the Atwar Protocol.

Havlock wants to get Archive 6 so he can use it as leverage against the CIA. He feels it’s the only way to protect himself and Sidney when the CIA comes after them. But Sidney disagrees. She wants to expose Bradford and reveal how she has been killing innocent people under her secret operation. Episode 8 did not show much about Fairbanks. Instead, the whole episode focused on flashbacks that connected all the clues we have been seeing so far.

The show is led by U.S Marshal Frank (Jason Clarke). The other stellar cast in the show stars Simone Kessell as Sarah Remnick, Dominic Cooper as Levi Taylor 'Havlock' Hartman, Haley Bennett as Sidney Scofield, Alfre Woodard as Jacqueline Bradford, Rusty Schwimmer as Kitty Van Horn, Dallas Goldtooth as Hutch, Tait Blumand as Luke Remnick, Clifton Collins Jr. as Isaac Romero, among others.

Release date of The Last Frontier season 1 episode 9

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 9 is set to premiere on November 28, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. The ninth episode is titled “Converge.’’ The show is exclusive to Apple TV and releases a new episode weekly on every Friday. The first two episodes were released on their premiere day (October 10, 2025), and then they started to follow a weekly release schedule.

Release timing of The Last Frontier episode 9 across various time zones is mentioned in the table below:

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 27, 2025 9 pm Central Time Thursday, November 27, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, November 28, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, November 28, 2025 5 am Central European Time Friday, November 28, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Friday, November 28, 2025 7 am Indian Standard Time Friday, November 28, 2025 10:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, November 28, 2025 2 pm

The episode count explored in The Last Frontier season 1

With eight episodes already released, only two episodes are left to finish the first season. The finale is approaching and will arrive soon after episode 9 is released. The series will conclude on December 4, 2025, with its 10th and final episode. For viewers who want to stream the show, it is available to watch on Apple TV. An active subscription plan is required, starting at $12.99/month. For new users, it even offers a 7-day free trial option.

Fans now know much more about every character, which has kept them on edge from the beginning. Frank’s secret has been revealed, and we also learned how his daughter died. Sidney finally learns the truth about her father’s death, and everything that happened in Fairbanks is shown to be the result of her failed plan to kill Havlock.

The finale will now decide whether Havlock knew everything from the beginning. And since Sidney disappeared at the end of episode 8, the big question is: Will she come back for him?

Here’s a complete episode guide:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Blue Skies October 10, 2025 Episode 2 Winds of Change October 10, 2025 Episode 3 Country as F*ck October 17, 2025 Episode 4 My Autumn's Done Come October 24, 2025 Episode 5 Arnaq October 31, 2025 Episode 6 The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie November 7, 2025 Episode 7 Change of Time November 14, 2025 Episode 8 L'air Perdu November 21, 2025 Episode 9 Converge November 28, 2025 Episode 10 Everything Trying December 5, 2025

A brief recap of The Last Frontier episode 8

The Last Frontier episode 8 showed that it was Sidney, not the CIA, who caused the plane to crash. In the beginning, when Havlock was being taken in the prison van, he told Sidney that he knew she was involved in bringing the plane down. He had figured it out because during his encounter with Vincent Thiago, he secretly put a hearing device in Thiago’s jacket. That device helped him hear everything. This is why he broke everything and went to the NSA listening post to find a way to access Archive 6.

Even though the CIA had paused the dead man’s switch, Havlock found another method to get access. He collected all the data on a hard drive and even gave it to Sidney. But by the end, Sidney walks away, and Havlock tells Frank, “She is gone.”

We also learned the truth about Bradford, how she kills operatives in her secret operation, and her first target was Sidney’s father. Sidney planned the plane crash so Havlock would die, and the dead man’s switch would activate, releasing Archive 6 automatically. Now the big question is: Where did Sidney disappear in the end, and what plan did she make in that van? This cliffhanger will get answers in The Last Frontier season 1 episode 9.