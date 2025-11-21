Lowell man wins $500,000 using his birthday and anniversary numbers in the latest Massachusetts lottery draw

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball and California Lottery games on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A man hailing from Lowell has managed to win $500,000 in the lottery after using family dates as his lucky numbers. He claimed these numbers he played had special value for him because they are the birthday and anniversary dates of his family.

These simple, personal numbers ended up giving him a very big win. Nicholas claimed his prize on Monday. His win came from the Friday midday Mass Cash drawing.

What made his win even more surprising was that he did not win with just one ticket. He purchased five tickets using the same family numbers. Each won $100,000 for a total prize of $500,000.

Many people choose dates that are important to them when choosing the numbers they'll play in the lottery. Some choose birthdays. Others choose anniversaries. Still, others use numbers that remind them of loved ones.

In Nicholas' case, these family dates turned into a very lucky choice.

Where Nicholas bought his winning tickets

Nicholas purchased all five winning tickets at the BJ’s Wholesale Club, 100 Corporate Drive in Franklin. As a result of the store selling the winning tickets, BJ’s will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Massachusetts Lottery.

Stores that sell winning tickets often gain more visitors afterward. Many people believe that a store that sold a lucky ticket could be lucky again. This also brings a happy moment for a store and the staff working in it.

Not everyone uses the same set of numbers on several tickets, but it worked out just right in this case. The meaningful family dates earned Nicholas half a million dollars.

What Nicholas plans to do with his winnings

When Nicholas spoke with the lottery officials, he had simple plans for how he wanted to use the money. He said that first he wants to help out his family. Also, he plans to renovate his home.

More lottery winners have used their money for practical things, such as paying bills, helping out loved ones, repairing their homes, or saving for the future. Nicholas' plans evidence that his win will support things that matter to him and his family.

Lottery wins are rare, but they can occur to anybody. People in Massachusetts play the lottery every day. Some pick random numbers. Some pick quick picks. Others, like Nicholas, choose numbers that are close to their hearts.

Nicholas's story is a simple reminder that, at times, personal numbers bring a nice surprise. He trusted his family dates and played them on five tickets. That small choice turned into $500,000.