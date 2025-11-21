South Carolina Lottery releases new winning numbers for Powerball, Mega Millions and other games in the latest November 19 drawing

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

​The South Carolina Education Lottery has shared the latest winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 draw. Thousands of citizens enjoy playing these every week in the state, some hoping to win big and others just for the sake of checking out their luck.

With various games running each day, there is always something new to look forward to. Below is a simple list of all the winning numbers from the latest drawing.

Latest winning numbers for Nov. 19, 2025

Powerball

Winning numbers: 10-31-49-51-68

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 2

Pick 3 Plus FIREBALL

Midday: 8-0-2, FIREBALL: 8

Evening: 3-1-4, FIREBALL: 7

Pick 4 Plus FIREBALL

Midday: 5-7-7-0, FIREBALL: 8

Evening: 8-5-0-8, FIREBALL: 7

Cash Pop

Midday: 04

Evening: 10

Palmetto Cash 5

Winning numbers: 02-03-05-13-24

Powerball Double Play

Winning numbers: 17-19-47-53-61

Powerball: 08

You can now check your ticket with these numbers. Even if you didn’t match all of them, some games still give small prizes. So it’s good to look at your ticket carefully.

How to claim your South Carolina lottery prize

Players can claim their winnings in different ways based on how much they won.

Prizes up to $500

You can claim these at any South Carolina Education Lottery store. It’s very simple — just sign the back of your ticket and give it to the cashier.

Prizes between $501 and $100,000

These prizes must be claimed by mail. You need to send:

Your signed winning ticket

A filled-out claim form

A copy of your photo ID

​

Mail everything to:

SC Education Lottery

P.O. Box 11039

Columbia, SC 29211-1039

It is a good idea to make copies before mailing. Also, use registered mail.

Prizes above $100,000

You must claim these in person at:

South Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters

1303 Assembly Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Bring your signed ticket, photo ID, claim form, and Social Security card. You may also choose direct deposit for large prizes.

All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date.

When South Carolina lottery games are drawn

Here are the drawing times for players who want to stay updated:

Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET

Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at Mega Millions: Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday and Friday at Pick 3: Daily at 12:59 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.

Daily at and Pick 4: Daily at 12:59 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.

Daily at and Cash Pop: Daily at 12:59 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.

Daily at and Palmetto Cash 5: Daily at 6:59 p.m. ET

​

The South Carolina Education Lottery brings a lot of excitement to people in the state. New winning numbers come out every day. You never know who the next lucky winner will be.

If you bought a ticket, this could be your lucky week.