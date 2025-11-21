South Carolina Lottery releases new winning numbers for Powerball, Mega Millions and other games in the latest November 19 drawing

The South Carolina Education Lottery has shared the latest winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 draw. Thousands of citizens enjoy playing these every week in the state, some hoping to win big and others just for the sake of checking out their luck.
With various games running each day, there is always something new to look forward to. Below is a simple list of all the winning numbers from the latest drawing.
Powerball
Winning numbers: 10-31-49-51-68
Powerball: 19
Power Play: 2
Pick 3 Plus FIREBALL
Midday: 8-0-2, FIREBALL: 8
Evening: 3-1-4, FIREBALL: 7
Pick 4 Plus FIREBALL
Midday: 5-7-7-0, FIREBALL: 8
Evening: 8-5-0-8, FIREBALL: 7
Cash Pop
Midday: 04
Evening: 10
Palmetto Cash 5
Winning numbers: 02-03-05-13-24
Powerball Double Play
Winning numbers: 17-19-47-53-61
Powerball: 08
You can now check your ticket with these numbers. Even if you didn’t match all of them, some games still give small prizes. So it’s good to look at your ticket carefully.
Players can claim their winnings in different ways based on how much they won.
Prizes up to $500
You can claim these at any South Carolina Education Lottery store. It’s very simple — just sign the back of your ticket and give it to the cashier.
Prizes between $501 and $100,000
These prizes must be claimed by mail. You need to send:
Mail everything to:
SC Education Lottery
P.O. Box 11039
Columbia, SC 29211-1039
It is a good idea to make copies before mailing. Also, use registered mail.
Prizes above $100,000
You must claim these in person at:
South Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters
1303 Assembly Street
Columbia, SC 29201
Bring your signed ticket, photo ID, claim form, and Social Security card. You may also choose direct deposit for large prizes.
All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date.
Here are the drawing times for players who want to stay updated:
The South Carolina Education Lottery brings a lot of excitement to people in the state. New winning numbers come out every day. You never know who the next lucky winner will be.
If you bought a ticket, this could be your lucky week.
