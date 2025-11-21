Type keyword(s) to search

South Carolina Lottery releases new winning numbers for Powerball, Mega Millions and other games in the latest November 19 drawing

See the latest South Carolina Lottery winning numbers for November 19 across Powerball, Mega Millions, Pick 3, Pick 4 and other games.
posted by Soniya
Friday 11/21/2025 at 3:33AM EST
  • WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
    ​The South Carolina Education Lottery has shared the latest winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 draw. Thousands of citizens enjoy playing these every week in the state, some hoping to win big and others just for the sake of checking out their luck.

    With various games running each day, there is always something new to look forward to. Below is a simple list of all the winning numbers from the latest drawing.

    Latest winning numbers for Nov. 19, 2025

    Powerball

    Winning numbers: 10-31-49-51-68

    Powerball: 19

    Power Play: 2

    Pick 3 Plus FIREBALL

    Midday: 8-0-2, FIREBALL: 8

    Evening: 3-1-4, FIREBALL: 7

    Pick 4 Plus FIREBALL

    Midday: 5-7-7-0, FIREBALL: 8

    Evening: 8-5-0-8, FIREBALL: 7

    Cash Pop

    Midday: 04

    Evening: 10

    Palmetto Cash 5

    Winning numbers: 02-03-05-13-24

    Powerball Double Play

    Winning numbers: 17-19-47-53-61

    Powerball: 08

    You can now check your ticket with these numbers. Even if you didn’t match all of them, some games still give small prizes. So it’s good to look at your ticket carefully.

    How to claim your South Carolina lottery prize

    Players can claim their winnings in different ways based on how much they won.

    Prizes up to $500

    You can claim these at any South Carolina Education Lottery store. It’s very simple — just sign the back of your ticket and give it to the cashier.

    Prizes between $501 and $100,000

    These prizes must be claimed by mail. You need to send:

    • Your signed winning ticket
    • A filled-out claim form
    • A copy of your photo ID

    Mail everything to:

    SC Education Lottery

    P.O. Box 11039

    Columbia, SC 29211-1039

    It is a good idea to make copies before mailing. Also, use registered mail.

    Prizes above $100,000

    You must claim these in person at:

    South Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters

    1303 Assembly Street

    Columbia, SC 29201

    Bring your signed ticket, photo ID, claim form, and Social Security card. You may also choose direct deposit for large prizes.

    All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date.

    When South Carolina lottery games are drawn

    Here are the drawing times for players who want to stay updated:

    • Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET
    • Mega Millions: Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET
    • Pick 3: Daily at 12:59 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.
    • Pick 4: Daily at 12:59 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.
    • Cash Pop: Daily at 12:59 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.
    • Palmetto Cash 5: Daily at 6:59 p.m. ET

    The South Carolina Education Lottery brings a lot of excitement to people in the state. New winning numbers come out every day. You never know who the next lucky winner will be.

    If you bought a ticket, this could be your lucky week.

