Who is Lara Macy on NCIS? Everything to know about the character

Claire Berger as Lara Macy (Image via Instagram/@claireberger)

Lara “Mace” Macy is a recurring figure in the NCIS franchise, appearing across NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and the prequel NCIS: Origins. First introduced in NCIS: Los Angeles as the former Agent-in-Charge of the Office of Special Projects, Macy is portrayed as a disciplined leader with a background in the U.S. Marine Corps and Military Police.

Her storyline later becomes closely tied to Gibbs. Her murder in NCIS season 7 connects directly to her long-buried knowledge of Gibbs' role in Pedro Hernandez’s death. NCIS: Origins expands her backstory by depicting her early career as a young MP.

Played by Louise Lombard in the main franchise and Claire Berger in the prequel, Macy’s character serves as a narrative bridge across series, shaping key events in Gibbs’s history and the broader NCIS universe.

Lara Macy's history in the NCIS franchise

Lara Macy in NCIS

Lara Macy appears in NCIS season 6 during a joint operation involving the Major Case Response Team and the Office of Special Projects. Her interactions with Gibbs are tense, shaped by their shared past tied to the Pedro Hernandez case.

Macy keeps her knowledge of Gibbs’ vigilante act private. The decision influences their dynamic and adds depth to Gibbs’ history. Her storyline becomes central in season 7 when she is murdered while investigating a sexual assault case.

Her death is part of a calculated revenge plot by the Reynosa cartel. They target her for protecting Gibbs years earlier. The team recovers her remains, and Gibbs becomes determined to bring her killer to justice. Macy’s appearance on NCIS is limited, but her murder triggers a major arc. It reinforces her importance to the franchise and highlights the long-term consequences of the Hernandez case.

Lara Macy in NCIS: Los Angeles

In NCIS: Los Angeles, Lara Macy is introduced as the Operations Manager and the Agent-in-Charge of the Office of Special Projects. She oversees the Los Angeles team early in the series and is responsible for managing its field operations.

Macy demonstrates extensive experience from her time in the Marine Corps and the Military Police. Her tenure at OSP is short, as she is reassigned after the attempted assassination of G. Callen. Henrietta “Hetty” Lange later replaces her as Operations Manager.

Macy’s departure alters the team's structure. It also leads to long-term changes in OSP leadership. Although she does not return to NCIS: Los Angeles after this reassignment, the series acknowledges her legacy through references to her work and her connection to Gibbs.

Lara Macy in NCIS: Origins

NCIS: Origins expands Lara Macy’s backstory and explains her early connection to Gibbs. The prequel introduces her as a young Military Police officer and an ambitious investigator stationed at Camp Pendleton. She becomes involved in the Pedro Hernandez case after noticing inconsistencies in the official reports and begins to suspect Gibbs’ involvement.

Macy’s friendship with Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez becomes central to the storyline. Lala acts as a bridge between Macy and Gibbs, shaping Macy’s choices during the investigation. Macy interrogates Gibbs, but Lala ultimately protects him by taking responsibility and convincing Macy to drop the case.

This moment defines Macy’s future. She abandons her earlier plans to become a JAG lawyer and instead moves toward NCIS, encouraged by Lala’s belief in her potential. Origins also provides insight into Macy’s moral compass. She strives for justice, yet she chooses compassion when Lala’s future is at stake. The prequel deepens her character and strengthens her narrative link to Gibbs’ past.

The actors who play Lara Macy

Two actors across the NCIS franchise portray Lara Macy. In NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles, she is played by Louise Lombard, a British actress known for her roles in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hidalgo, and The House of Elliott. Lombard brings a seasoned, authoritative presence to Macy’s role as the former OSP Operations Manager.

In NCIS: Origins, the younger Macy is portrayed by Claire Berger, an emerging actress whose credits include The Midnight Club and Mind Body & Soul. Berger’s performance captures Macy’s early ambition, resolve, and developing investigative instincts.

Catch NCIS on CBS.