What role did Donna Mills play on NCIS? Everything to know about her character

The Halloween episode of NCIS season 22, The Trouble with Hal, aired on October 29, 2024. In this episode, beloved Knots Landing actress Donna Mills plays a new character.

In this specific episode, Donna Mills plays antique collector Wanda Prescott, widow of a billionaire investment guru. A wealthy and poised woman, she complicates the episode's investigation. The NCIS team investigates a Halloween Eve surprise party at a lieutenant's house. The episode gradually reveals Wanda Prescott's connection to the mystery. Mills portrays the character elegantly and vulnerably.

As stated by TV Insider in an exclusive on October 22, 2024,

"In the episode, titled “The Trouble with Hal,” NCIS is called in to investigate when a lieutenant returns home on Halloween Eve to find a surprise party being thrown for someone else at his home. We’ll have to wait to see how Mills’ Wanda Prescott fits into the case, but based on these photos, it’s safe to say she has some sort of connection—and that description that she’ll do anything for her family suggests she could very well end up at the very least a suspect."

Who is Donna Mills' Character on NCIS

Donna Mills plays Wanda Prescott in NCIS Season 22, Episode 3, "The Trouble with Hal." Wanda is a wealthy antique collector and the widow of a billionaire investment guru. She is graceful and close to her family, especially her late husband. Her character joins NCIS to investigate a mysterious Halloween Eve party at a lieutenant's house.

Wanda's importance becomes clear as the investigation progresses. She appears composed. However, moving further, the episode brings out her vulnerability and emotional attachment to her late husband and family. It appears from her interactions with the NCIS team that she will do anything to protect her family. Surprisingly, she turns out to be a suspect and a key figure in the mystery at the same time.

Wanda's family connection drives the investigation. Her portrayal becomes a bit more complicated as the episode shows how her love for her family influences her decisions. Wanda may seem like a minor character. But her motivations and family ties help the NCIS team solve the case.

Everything to Know About Donna Mills

Donna Mills, born Donna Jean Miller on December 11, 1940, is a veteran American actress. With over 60 years of experience, she debuted on Broadway in Woody Allen's comedy Don't Drink the Water in 1966 after the soap opera The Secret Storm. The Incident was her 1967 film debut. Play Misty for Me, a 1971 thriller, featured her as Clint Eastwood's girlfriend, Tobie Williams.

Mills played her most famous role as Abby Cunningham on Knots Landing from 1980 to 1989. She won three Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Villainess role. In the 1980s and 1990s, she appeared in many made-for-TV movies, including The World's Oldest Living Bridesmaid (1990) and Dangerous Intentions (1995).

Mills worked in daytime television as Madeline Reeves on General Hospital in the 2010s. Reeves' role led her to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2014. She recently appeared in Lifetime's limited series V.C. Andrews' Dawn (2023), Joy (2015), Nope (2022), and Origin (2023).

All the NCIS episodes are available to stream on CBS.