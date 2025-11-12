Who all are expected to be seen in the cast of NCIS crossover? Complete lineup and returning stars revealed

Roma Maffia, Mark Harmon and Bobby Moynihan from NCIS franchise [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2025, witnessed a thrilling NCIS crossover event as Mark Harmon reprised his role as retired Special Agent Gibbs on screen after a long time. Fans anticipated his cameo appearance as the show kept the story arc a secret. The two-hour long crossover event aired NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5, followed by NCIS season 23 episode 5, both referring to the same crime. As such, the crossover crime spanned a period of three decades and was finally given closure.

Besides the much-awaited cameo of Mark Harmon, the crossover event also saw many surprising cast changes. While Roma Maffia returned as the now-retired Vera Strickland, Bobby Moynihan and Ely Henry aged themselves up to play their elderly characters.

The crossover arc presented Harmon’s Gibbs remembering a case from the past. As the original crime of the 90s played out on NCIS: Origins, Austin Stowell’s Gibbs investigated the case with Franks and a young Vera. As Sheriff Mulligan falsely confessed to the crime, the NIS team of the 90s reluctantly helped build a case against him.

The Origins episode was followed by NCIS season 23, episode 5, titled Now and Then. Showing the present time, the department was shocked to learn that Sheriff Mulligan broke out of his prison three weeks before his parole release. The team tracked his movements to retired agent Vera Stickland. Soon, Vera joined the investigation to uncover the real culprit of the murder from the past.

NCIS crossover event: Returning cast members

Mark Harmon

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5 opened with Gibbs reminiscing about a case from the past as he talked to a rescued stray dog in his Alaskan cabin. Harmon played Gibbs on the original series for almost 19 seasons before exiting. While Gibbs leads a retired life in Naktok Bay, Alaska, he narrates his past cases and his backstory on Origins.

Roma Maffia

Roma Maffia played Special Agent Vera Strickland on the show’s 2013 episode titled, Under the Radar. She returned to reprise the same character on the crossover story arc when the current team traced runaway prisoner Mulligan to her house. While she helped Mulligan escape, Vera joined the investigative team to uncover the old crime and nab the real murderer.

Justin Cuomo

Actor Cuomo of Jane the Virgin and S.W.A.T. fame played Daniel Coyne, a Navy Petty Officer First Class, in 2014, in NCIS season 11, episode 12, titled Kill Chain. Cuomo returned to the crossover storyline of season 23 episode 5 to play a prison guard.

Michael Lowry

The Pain Hustlers and Powers actor, Lowry, appeared on NCIS season 1 episode 7, titled Sub Rosa, in the role of Lt. Commander Akron. Lowry returned to the show in its crossover episode, playing Thomas Mulligan, the escaped prisoner, around whom the story revolves.

Actors making a cameo appearance on the crossover episode

Lori Alan

The talented actress who voiced Pearl Krabs in SpongeBob SquarePants played Warden Diana Tully on NCIS season 23 episode 5.

Larry Joe Campbell

Larry played the new character, James Wallace. Since the crime covered in the crossover event spanned three decades, politician Wallace was not on the radar for the NIS team when the Sheriff confessed to the murder. However, the current NCIS team investigated the crime again and Larry Wallace was found guilty.

Some other actors who made brief appearances in the crossover episode are Randy Crowder, Stephen Graybill, and Michael Bonini.

Cast changes on NCIS crossover event

Bobby Moynihan

Moynihan plays forensic analyst Woody on Origins. He played Woody’s older self in the crossover NCIS episode. The makeup department helped age the forensic expert to look 30 years older.

Ely Henry

Just like Bobby, Ely plays Woody’s colleague, forensic expert Phil, on Origins. Since Phil accompanied Woody to the bureau in the present time, Ely played an aging Phil. However, the banter and argument between the two forensic experts remained the same.

Meanwhile, the individual episodes showed the usual cast. Season 2 episode 5 of Origins saw Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Diany Rodriguez, Caleb Foote, Lori Petty and others investigating the death of a naval officer in Serenity. At the same time, NCIS season 23 episode 5 presented Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, Katrina Law and others coming together to give the case a closure.

Continue watching NCIS and its spinoff on CBS and Paramount+.