The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge faces accusations of leaking information about fellow cast members

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge has been accused of leaking information from inside the house. During the reunion with host Andy Cohen, fellow cast members alleged that Tamra has been leaking storylines.

Some of the cast members also discussed a prank call and accused Tamra of leaking details that were not previously known. As Cohen weighed in on the competition and asked Tamra how this person knew about these things, Tamra was quick to respond. She said,

“It is not me, Andy. This is b******t. This is an ambush.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge responds to allegations from fellow members

Tamra defended herself against all the ongoing allegations that she had leaked personal details about cast members to bloggers. She said,

“I don’t give away storylines, no I don’t. We don’t talk to bloggers. There’s a difference between saying hi, bye, thank you, good luck at the reunion, that’s different from giving away storyline. I’ve been this show for 15 years, we never had this problem. Show me the proof, show me my writing. This has Slade’s name all over it."

She added:

"This is not OK. It's a f–king lie. It's a setup, and it's not f–king true. To say that I called bloggers when there's absolutely no f–king information on it, like, it's bulls–t."

However, one of the cast members did not believe Tamra as she pointed out how these people support her on social media. She further added,

"And they do it because you supply them with a storyline. That’s what he said. On that call, he said something happened in Amsterdam and that you were mad because you didn’t get to go to the upfront."

In the confessional clip, Tamra admitted that she is feeling a bit nervous about the reunion.

"I mean, that's all part of it, but I feel like I sit in a pretty good position," she added. "There was a lot of stuff that was said behind my back. There was a lot of accusations that were absolutely untrue, and just going through an emotional time this season, and not really nobody having my back. I think maybe they might see that now, but who knows."

Tamra Judge gets into a heated argument with fellow cast members

When one of the cast members got into an argument with Tamra, she told her:

"You are such a f*****g liar. You’re mad because you got caught, that’s why."

Tamra was seemingly in tears as she went on to refute these claims:

"I didn't do it. I value my job, and I've never done that. This is not what this show's about. I felt set up by this whole situation," Tamra answered. "Gina, I didn't do that — on my children's life, I did not do that."

Tamra continued to deny the claims of leaked stories, stating that she had never done so. Heather soon tried to pacify the situation. She said:

“Things have changed. No careers, no kids, no bloopers. This is about our friendship. This is about conflicting resolution between us. This is a moment to everyone to say it is enough. We said it all best: I think, in order to move forward, the path has to be clear."

