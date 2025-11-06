"I was emotionally in a very difficult spot": Tamra talks about almost quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County during the reunion episode

Tamra Judge (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion episode part 1 aired on November 6, 2025.

The episode saw Tamra Judge on the hot seat facing some tough questions and confrontations from not only Andy Cohen but also the other cast members.

Tamra Judge has been at the center of various issues during the season, especially during the finale episode when it was revealed that Tamra has been leaking information about the season to fan clubs and bloggers.

During the episode Tamra also opened up about her recent breast surgery and her decision to quit came from her being in a difficult position.

She stated to host Andy Cohen:

"I mean, yeah. Going into the season, I was emotionally in a really difficult spot.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion also saw Shannon accusing Tamra of never giving her the same treatment while she was going through a hard time.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion: Tamra Judge gets candid about “quitting” the show

During the reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Tamra Judge discussed her recent breast surgery with host Andy Cohen.

After the discussion she humourously referenced the three occasions when she mentioned about quitting the show and then went on to reassure that she won’t be doing that today.

After a light banter between Andy and Tamra with Heather chipping in about Tamra “quitting” the show, Andy asked is she serious about her intention to leave the show.

Judge replied that she was emotionally in a difficult spot during the season.

To that, Andy questions:

“Are you still going to therapy?”

She revealed that she is going to the therapy and has a session just few days earlier/

She concluded by stating:

“I am just trying to not get reactive when I get upset."

Andy retorted back by observing that he believed that she would have a different approach to conflict this season.

Tamra was surprised by his observation and quipped back:

“ You don’t think I was calmer this season?”

To which Andy, truthfully replied that he didn’t.

The audience was then shown the clips of Tamra shouting and raging throughout the season that refute her claims to not getting “reactive” when upset.

Gina adds in and tried to explain her behaviour by remarking that things sometimes get worse than ever before you get the therapy.

Tamra also agreed with Gina and remarked that her wounds are “raw” and she is still not a changed person.

Jennifer joined in discussion by a sharp opinion stating that adults should start making the change they want to see in their lives.

This leads Tamra to clarify stating:

“Yeah, but then you also have to understand, when I was going through therapy, you know, I was on a good track. And then two weeks into filming, with everything that was going on with Teddi, that derailed me a bit."

Tamra has previously revealed during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 that her threats about quitting has stemmed from her mental and emotional state due to Teddi’s then diagnosed brain tumour.

She also talked about unprocessed trauma and intrusive thoughts that she is unravelling during the therapy.

The discussion then moved when Shannon Storms Beador questioned Tamra that she did not allowed her the same grace that now she is asking everyone for while she was going through some difficult time in her life.

She also accuse Tamra of not letting go of things that happened in the past.

She famously retorted:

“You're Tamra Grudge. You have all the grudges. You can't forget anything."

Stay tuned for more such updates.