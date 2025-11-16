Vicki Gunvalson presented with a permanent role for Season 20 of The Real Housewives of Orange County at BravoCon

Vicki Gunvalson (Image via Getty)

Vicki Gunvalson, known as the “OG of the OC,” had a huge moment during BravoCon in Las Vegas when Andy Cohen surprised her on stage during the taping of The Bravos.

In front of the live audience, Andy held up an orange and asked,

“Vicki, would you join us as a housewife for Season 20?”

Vicki, full of feelings, did not take a moment to think and, with a great smile, accepted the invitation.

It was very nice because the orange is the symbol of a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The invitation was not only a souvenir but also an honor for Vicki to return to RHOC as a full-time housewife.

The agreement has not been finalized yet, but the offer is now open, and negotiations are likely to commence shortly.

This is a bold move on Bravo's part, as Vicki was the one who brought the entire Real Housewives franchise to life when RHOC debuted in 2006.

This return was unexpected by fans, as Vicki had already received the Wifetime Achievement Award at The Bravos in 2023.

Many viewers thought that the award meant she was closing her chapter with Bravo. But receiving an orange again for the 20th season clearly shows she is still an important part of the franchise.

Vicki was on RHOC for 13 seasons before moving to a “friend of” role in Season 14.

She continued to make small appearances in later seasons, but Season 20 will mark her full-time comeback.

Her energy, outspoken nature and famous “Whoop it up!” moments made her one of the most memorable faces of the show.

Her return brings a sense of nostalgia and excitement for long-time viewers who watched the early days of the series.

Vicki’s History With the Show and What Season 20 Means for Her

Vicki’s return also comes at a crucial time, as her friendships within the cast have been undergoing changes.

She and Tamra Judge had a fallout that played out online and in interviews, but recent updates show the two have made peace.

Their friendship, once called the “Tres Amigas” along with Shannon Beador, was a major part of the show’s earlier seasons.

Season 20 will likely reveal the process of rebuilding these friendships and their current status.

The Season 19 RHOC cast consists of Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella.

Moreover, Gretchen Rossi made a cameo as a “friend of.”

The full-time return of Vicki may alter the power dynamics within the group and could even revive some of the old tensions and past storylines that remain vivid in the minds of the viewers.

Her run on the show has always been characterized by emotional moments, strong opinions and friendships that last through the trials.

The upcoming season may mark her reintegration into the group after being away for several years and only appearing as a guest.

Because Season 20 is a major milestone, Bravo clearly wanted someone who represents the roots of the franchise.

Vicki is the perfect person for that role

Vicki's participation was a crucial factor in shaping the series when it was first launched in 2006.

The audience adored her for her extravagant character, her family moments and her enjoyment of traveling with the cast.

The viewers also associated her with being candid about her personal life, friendships, and disputes.

Her reappearance indicates that Bravo is reviving old legends as the series turns twenty years old.

With the proposal currently presented and dialogues anticipated to continue, fans are curious to know how Season 20 will unfold and how Vicki will rejoin the group.

Her resurrection will rejuvenate the surging, and her impact on the mood of the special anniversary season will be significant.

Stay tuned for more updates.