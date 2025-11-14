“I heard it happened at your old yoga studio with an instructor”: The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra accuses Jenn of having an affair

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Image via Instagram/@tamrajudge)

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast members sat together with host Andy Cohen as they began answering a few fan questions. However, the conversations soon took an unexpected turn when Tamra talked about Jenn’s alleged affair.

Jenn soon addressed these concerns while slamming Tamra back. Gina Kirschenheiter also asked Jenn about an alleged affair in the season 17 trailer.

Jenn and Ryan earlier faced criticism from fellow cast members and Tamra for allegedly getting together before "Jennifer’s 2021 split from ex-husband William Pedranti."

Jenn not only denied any such allegations but also pointed out that Tamra tends to throw something at the person who says something and see if it sticks.

While Tamra quickly points her finger at Gretchen, Jenn came to her defence and says that Gretchen never does anything like that to her. During the reunion, Tamra earlier said,

“I heard it happened at your old yoga studio with an instructor.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Jenn and Tamra address affair rumours

During the reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra talks about the alleged affair rumours about Jenn, as Jenn quickly defended herself and denied the accusations, saying,

“No, Tamra, that’s not true! I had an affair on Will, and I’m with Ryan.”

Tamra soon apologised to Jenn as she said,

“And I have no proof of that, and I should never have said that.”

However, Jenn was not quite pleased with the apology as she went on to say,

“This is why I can’t do this with you, just be honest, I think your go to is to is be like if you gonna say something, I am gonna throw something and see if it sticks. It gets scary when you do that. What if you know truths about us, and what if you throw that s**t at us."

Andy Cohen defends Jenn against Tamra’s accusations

During the reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra accuses Jenn of singling her out because she wanted to get on the show.

However, host Andy Cohen soon stepped in and said

“What is the crime in wanting to be on the show? Because, also, when she was coming on the show, and you brought her on the show, I remember asking you about her, and you were like, ‘Oh, she’s great.’”

However, Andy Cohen diverted and asked Jenn whether she has a wedding date or not. In an early clip from season 19, Jenn had admitted that she feels uneasy with the whole wedding thing as she is set to tie the knot with Ryan Boyajian, as she said,

“I don’t think people realize how being divorced is like… for a long time [I wore] like a scarlet letter. I didn’t leave my marriage in an up and up way,” she continued. “I can’t believe I’m a divorced person. I rocked my kids’ world. I feel like I’ve [worn] this guilt for so long.”

Stay tuned for more updates.