Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow stuns fans after performing live with Richard Marx

Heather Dubrow (Image via Getty)

Heather Dubrow performed live with veteran singer-songwriter Richard Marx at two New York venues this week, sharing video from the appearances that quickly circulated online and prompted reaction from fans.

Dubrow posted that she performed with Marx “TWICE” — first at Cafe Carlyle in New York City and then at Vibrato Jazz Grill — and she shared clips of herself singing a jazz standard during the shows.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow performs jazz with Richard Marx







Heather Dubrow, best known to viewers from The Real Housewives of Orange County, posted a social-media video captioned:



“PINCH ME! Performed with my dear friend, the iconic Richard Marx, TWICE ?!?! First at the legendary Cafe Carlyle in NYC & at the sexy Vibratto Jazz Grill !!! *** immediately adds to IMDb that she toured with Richard Marx *** ???? Love you @Richard Marx !!!”



The video shows Dubrow joining Marx onstage and singing “The Lady Is a Tramp.”

In the video, Dubrow sings,



“Social circles spin too fast for me. F**k Orange County! With Richard at Vibratto is the place to be!”



A line that prompted audible laughter from the person filming.

She also sang the lines,



“Won’t bother with people I hate” and “Won’t dish the dirt with the rest of the girls,”



Lyrics that many viewers connected to the drama routinely shown on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Dubrow’s social posts explicitly joked about adding the appearances to her IMDb credits, “*** immediately adds to IMDB that she toured with Richard Marx”, and closed with, “I love you, Richard Marx.”

The footage shows a confident stage presence and a full performance of the chosen standard alongside Marx, and the posts have been circulated alongside write-ups on entertainment sites that covered the surprise duet.

Because Heather Dubrow is a current cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the video quickly drew attention from Bravo viewers who watch the series for both its on-air storylines and cast off-screen activity.

The reality show’s audience noted the apparent irony in some lyric choices and the way the performance moment juxtaposes Dubrow’s on-screen persona with her off-screen hobby.

The Real Housewives of Orange County was mentioned repeatedly across social posts and news write-ups in connection with the performance.

The appearances took place at two venues with strong reputations for intimate live shows: Cafe Carlyle, known for its storied cabaret history, and Vibrato Jazz Grill, a high-profile jazz club where celebrities often appear.

Dubrow’s posts indicate both dates and venues were part of the same short run of performances with Marx.

Fans and entertainment outlets archived and reposted the video clips and screenshots shortly after they were shared publicly.

Production and promotion details for the duet were limited to Dubrow’s own social posts and the coverage by entertainment outlets that reshared the clips.

The videos show a collaborative onstage moment rather than a formal tour announcement; Dubrow herself framed the appearances as personal, writing, “PINCH ME! Performed with my dear friend, the iconic Richard Marx, TWICE ?!?! … Love you @Richard Marx !!!”

For viewers who follow The Real Housewives of Orange County, the footage offered a peek at Dubrow’s off-screen interests and a reminder that cast members regularly engage in creative pursuits outside the franchise.

The performance is now part of the social-media conversation around the show and has become one of the recent non-plot moments that fans reference when discussing Heather Dubrow’s public life beyond The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Stay tuned for more updates.