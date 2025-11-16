Will there be Now You See Me 4? Film development and everything we know so far

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Meredith Wieck, Alex Kurtzman, Rosamund Pike, Bobby Cohen, Dave Franco, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Jesse Eisenberg, Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt, Lizzy Caplan, Dominic Sessa, Morgan Freeman, Adam Fogelson, Ruben Fleischer and Erin Westerman attend Lionsgate's "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" New York premiere at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on November 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

As the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise, “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” is making waves with its theatrical release on November 14, 2025, the production for its fourth part, Now You See Me 4, is already underway. The third sequel has united the original team members of the Four Horsemen alongside some young magicians of the new generations.

Regarding the upcoming fourth installment, the team has officially confirmed and given the green light for its production. However, nothing else has been revealed so far, not the cast, plot, or any additional details.

Adam Fogelson, the vice chair of Lionsgate Motion (the film’s distributor), said at CinemaCon (via Variety),

“We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter. We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us.”

The third part brings back Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas, Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney, Dave Franco as Jack Wilder, Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, Mark Ruffalo as Dylan Rhodes and Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley, among others. Some new faces who joined the Four Horsemen for another big heist were: Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Ariana Greenblatt as June, Justice Smith as Charlie and Rosmaund Pike as Veronica Venderberg (villain).

Ruben Fleischer will direct Now You See Me 4

While announcing the arrival of Now You See Me 4, Adam Fogelson even mentioned at the CinemCon that Ruben Fleischer, who directed the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, is returning for his directing duties, and he is even excited to make “more magic” with them.

Fogelson said (via Deadline),

“Ruben has delivered all of the twists and turns and sleight-of-hand that audiences expect from this franchise while upping the stakes and scale in every way. We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us.”

He added,

“Directing Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was as much fun as making any movie in my career. It combines two of my favorite things—heist movies and magic—and working with this incredible cast was truly magical. Of course I want to keep it going.”

The fourth film will be produced by Bobby Cohen, who has worked on every movie in the franchise, and Alex Kurtzman from Secret Hideout. Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

What is Now You See Me: Now You Don’t all about?

The movie brings back the Four Horsemen, a team of magician-thieves, for a brand-new adventure. This time, they face a powerful new enemy who uses advanced technology and tricks that even they can’t predict. To stop, the Horsemen must perform their most daring illusions, clever heists, and smart escapes. After going their separate ways, the Four Horsemen reunite once again in the third film, with new allies and new enemies joining the game.

According to the reports, the first two movies were box-office hits. The first made $350 million, and the second made $334 million, even though they were mid-budget movies, a rarity in today’s studio landscapes.

Stay tuned as we will continue to track all developments on Now You See Me 4.